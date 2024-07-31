Skeleton of baby found under floorboards apparently ‘undisturbed for years’

The skeleton of a baby found beneath floorboards by contractors working on a property renovation appears to have been “undisturbed for a number of years”, police have said.

The human remains were found on Monday morning in an upstairs room at an address in Fore Bondgate, Bishop Auckland, in County Durham.

On Wednesday, Durham Constabulary said it had finished searching the building and no other human remains were present.

Police forensic investigators enter a disused building in Fore Bondgate (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A spokesman said: “Detectives are waiting for the results of forensic analysis, however initial indications appear to suggest that the baby was full term and had been undisturbed for a number of years.”

They added: “The body of the baby has now been recovered from the scene and has been taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, where a post-mortem examination will be held on Friday morning.”