Downfall of ex-BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards: Timeline of events

Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards has admitted to accessing indecent photographs of children as young as seven at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

It comes after a year of headlines about the former BBC broadcaster, who was the corporation’s highest-paid newsreader, which started when he was named as the presenter at the centre of a scandal over payments to a young person for sexually explicit images.

Here is a timeline of how the events unfolded:

An artist’s impression of former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards, left, with chief magistrate Judge Paul Goldspring (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

2023

– Friday, May 19:

The family of the person, who was 17 when Edwards allegedly started payments back in 2020, complains to the BBC and becomes frustrated when the presenter stays on air.

– Thursday, July 6:

The Sun contacts the BBC, via the Corporate Press Office, about the allegations they are due to publish.

– Saturday, July 8

BBC presenters choose to publicly clear their names, including Gary Lineker, Jeremy Vine and Rylan Clark.

Huw Edwards arriving at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Aaron Chown/PA)

– Sunday, July 9

The BBC says in a statement that they have suspended a male presenter from all duties and have contacted the Metropolitan Police over the allegations.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police say: “The Met has received initial contact from the BBC in relation to this matter, but no formal referral or allegation has been made.”

The Sun reports the presenter allegedly made two calls to the young person and asked them to call their mother to “stop the investigation” after the Sun exclusive was published.

– Monday, July 10

The BBC’s Corporate Investigations Team meets with the Metropolitan Police.

The corporation is asked to pause its investigations into the allegations.

A lawyer representing the young person at the centre of the controversy says the claims in the “inappropriate article” are “rubbish”.

– Tuesday, July 11

BBC director-general Tim Davie faces the media for a scheduled briefing following the release of the corporation’s annual report and says he has asked Leigh Tavaziva, the BBC Group’s chief operating officer, to assess whether its protocols and procedures are appropriate in light of this case.

The BBC reports that a second person felt threatened by messages they received from the presenter.

Huw Edwards on the set of the BBC’s Six O’clock News (Richard Kendal/PA)

– Wednesday July 12

The wife of Huw Edwards names him as the presenter at the the centre of the scandal.

She says, in a statement released to the PA news agency, that he is “suffering from serious mental health issues” and receiving “in-patient hospital care”.

The Metropolitan Police and South Wales Police say that no criminal offence had been committed by the presenter and neither force is currently taking any further action in relation to the allegations.

The BBC announces it will resume its “fact-finding investigations” to ensure “due process and a thorough assessment of the facts, whilst continuing to be mindful of our duty of care to all involved”.

BBC Newsnight reports new claims from one current and one former BBC worker, who said they had received “inappropriate messages” from Edwards, “some late at night and signed off with kisses”.

– Thursday July 13

The Lords Communications Committee announces that Mr Davie will be questioned in Parliament about the corporation’s leadership following the furore.

BBC Broadcasting house, in central London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

– Tuesday July 18

The acting chairwoman of the BBC, Dame Elan Closs Stephens, tells the Communications and Digital Committee that the corporation’s board met twice to discuss the allegations, initially made in The Sun’s July 8 front page.

– November 8 2023

Edwards is arrested in relation to alleged indecent images of children shared on a WhatsApp chat. The arrest is not made public until July 2024.

The presenter is still suspended but remains on the BBC payroll.

2024

– Tuesday February 27

The BBC apologises to the family of the young person at the centre of the Edwards furore.

A report, commissioned in the wake of the scandal, finds a need for “greater consistency” in how complaints at the corporation are processed.

– Monday April 22

Edwards resigns, leaving the BBC “on the basis of medical advice from his doctors”, according to the corporation.

In an interview with The Sun, the mother of the young person at the centre of the scandal says their family is “still suffering” and “still have so many questions” following the newsreader’s resignation from the BBC.

Huw Edwards pleaded guilty (Jonathan Brady/PA)

– Wednesday June 26

Edwards is charged with three counts of making indecent images of children for offences, which are alleged to have taken place between December 2020 and April 2022, following a Met Police investigation.

– Tuesday July 23

It is revealed that Edwards was paid more than £475,000 by the BBC in the previous year before he resigned and left the corporation.

– Monday July 29

It is revealed that Edwards was arrested in November 2023 and charged with making indecent images of children in June.

According to the charge sheet, Edwards is accused of having six category A images, 12 category B pictures and 19 category C photographs on WhatsApp.

– Wednesday July 31

Edwards pleads guilty to making indecent images of children and admitted having 41 on WhatsApp, including seven of the most serious type.

The court hears that Edwards has been involved in an online chat with an adult man on WhatsApp between December 2020 and August 2021, who sent him 377 sexual images, of which 41 were indecent images of children.