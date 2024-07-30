Two men killed in helicopter crash at Irish farm

Two men have been killed when the helicopter they were flying in crashed into a farm building in Co Westmeath in Ireland.

The incident happened near the village of Killucan at about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

One of the men who died was from Ireland and the other is understood to be from eastern Europe. Both were aged in their 40s.

The men were on board the helicopter when it crashed into what is understood to be a piggery building.

They were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies were taken to Regional Hospital Mullingar where post-mortem examinations will be arranged.

On Tuesday evening, gardai were liaising with the family of the Irish man who died.

However, officers at that point were still working to establish contact with the next of kin of the second man and were considering make a request for the assistance of Interpol.

Gardai, Westmeath Fire and Rescue Service and Ireland’s National Ambulance Service were involved in the emergency operation.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU), which is the lead agency in investigating the fatal incident, deployed a team to the site.

The scene was due to remain cordoned off overnight to facilitate the crash investigation.

Two hearses were seen leaving the farm site on Tuesday evening.

Taoiseach Simon Harris expressed his concern.

A hearse leaves the crash scene (Damien Eagers/PA)

“Thinking of all those involved in the Westmeath helicopter crash,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

He added: “My thoughts & gratitude are also with all the emergency services working to help at this time.”

The building that the helicopter crashed into is close to pitches used by Raharney GAA club.

Killucan is approximately 15 kilometres from Mullingar.

Ken Glynn, Mayor of the Mullingar-Kinnegad municipal district, expressed his shock.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those involved and their families,” he said.

The scene of the helicopter crash (Damien Eagers/PA)

“I also want to commend the emergency services for their rapid response.”

Councillor Denis Leonard represents the area where the crash occurred.

“Locally, people are shocked and stunned, but also their hearts just go out to the families of all those involved at this very difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them,” he told the PA news agency.

“I want to thank the emergency services in Westmeath because they were very quickly on the scene and a huge operation took place straight away.

“They responded extremely quickly and I want to thank them for their service today.”

Mr Leonard noted the incident had come after a “horrific” weekend of tragedy on the roads in Ireland, particularly in the Midlands, with three men killed in two separate collisions in Co Meath.

“You don’t expect to hear of a helicopter crash,” he added.