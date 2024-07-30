MPs express condolences to victims of ‘unspeakable tragedy’ in Southport

MPs have expressed their condolences to the victims of the stabbing in Southport, which Home Secretary Yvette Cooper described as an “unspeakable tragedy”, saying “our thoughts are with the little children”.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were all fatally stabbed during a knife attack in Merseyside on Monday.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains in custody accused of murder and attempted murder following the incident at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club.

Eight other children suffered stab wounds and five are in a critical condition, alongside two adults who were also critically injured, police said.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Ms Cooper both visited Southport and laid flowers for the victims.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Patrick Hurley, the Labour MP for Southport, look at tributes laid near to the knife attack that left three children dead (James Speakman/PA)

In a House of Commons statement on Tuesday, Ms Cooper told MPs: “It’s difficult to comprehend or to put into words the horror of what happened.

“These were young children, dancing to Taylor Swift and celebrating the start of the school holidays.

“What should have been a joyful start to the summer turned into an unspeakable tragedy.”

Ms Cooper also read a tribute by Alice’s family: “Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do, our princess.”

The Home Secretary praised the emergency services for their “heroic professionalism” in responding to the incident.

She said: “As a police officer said to me when we spoke, they do these jobs knowing they can be called upon in the toughest of times, but nothing still can prepare you for an attack on little children.”

Ms Cooper said the emergency workers returned to work as they wanted to be “out in their own community, continuing to serve and support the people of Southport”, adding: “That is public service at its very best.”

She reflected on the words of a paramedic, saying: “He described how terrible it was when he arrived and how despairing he felt, but also how proud he was of his colleagues and passers-by who pulled together to help.

“He said that while facing the very worst of times he could also see around him – in his colleagues and passers-by who were working together to save lives – the very best of humanity.

“That is what we keep in our hearts as we think of Southport, as we think of the grieving families and, most of all, our thoughts are with the little children and we keep them in our prayers tonight.”

A message in a bouquet of flowers from Home Secretary Yvette Cooper near the scene in Hart Street, Southport (James Speakman/PA)

Shadow home secretary James Cleverly said the “heinous attack on innocent children” has left “families broken and a community scarred”.

Mr Cleverly thanked emergency responders and NHS staff, adding: “Particular thanks go to the members of the public who intervened to help despite the very significant danger to themselves. Their bravery cannot be overstated.”

He concluded: “I want to finish by, of course, saying that our hearts go out to the three young girls who have lost their lives – Bebe, Elsie and Alice.

“We cannot imagine what their families are going through now and I know the whole House will join the Home Secretary and me in expressing our condolences to them.”

DUP MP Jim Shannon fought back tears as he urged the Home Secretary to consider how she could achieve parents’ goals of improving their children’s safety.

He said: “I think the message is clear for all those families – we grieve with you, our hearts ache with you and all of us in this great nation of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will have all of those families in our prayers.

“I think parents and mums and dads want to know that their children are safe, so does the Home Secretary agree that this must be the goal, and perhaps she can outline just how that can be achieved?”

Ms Cooper said all members shared Mr Shannon’s emotion when reflecting on the Southport attack.

She said: “I think when everyone thinks as a parent, as a grandparent, as an aunt or uncle, thinks of little children being affected in this way and just how devastating all of this is, I think it makes every parent want to hug their children a little closer when we see just something as truly appalling as this happen.”