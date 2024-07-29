Tom Pidcock’s ‘sensational ride’ secures Team GB’s second gold at Paris Olympics

Tom Pidcock’s mountain bike win, hailed as a “sensational ride against the odds” by his cycling team, has secured the second gold medal for Team GB at the Paris Olympics.

Pidcock successfully defended his Olympics crown in the men’s cross-country mountain biking after a thrilling race on Monday, hugging his partner Bethany Louise Zajac and his family in celebration at Elancourt Hill.

It comes after Ros Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen landed Great Britain’s first gold medal in the eventing team final earlier on Monday.

Tom Pidcock was congratulated by his family and partner Bethany Louise Zajac (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pidcock raised both hands in the air and pumped one fist after crossing the finish line, even as some of the home crowd booed having had their hopes of a French victory dashed by Pidcock beating Victor Koretzky.

His cycling team, Ineos Grenadiers, tweeted throughout the race and posted after Pidcock finished first: “A SENSATIONAL RIDE AGAINST THE ODDS!!!

“Tom Pidcock is a two-time Gold medal winner in the #MountainBike.”

Ms Zajac posted a photo of Pidcock – wrapped in a Union flag and holding his gong – on her Instagram story, with three emojis for a caption: a crying face, a love heart and a gold medal.

Pidcock told the BBC after his race: “It wasn’t easy. I’m keeping my glasses on for a reason. The Olympics is so special, you never give up, you give everything, and that is what I had to do.

“I knew that Victor was going to be fast in the last lap even if I couldn’t get rid of him. I knew it was going to be a big fight, and he left a gap and I had to take it. That’s racing. I know people might view it differently but sport is about not giving up. It is a shame that the French were booing me but you know.”

Laura Collett celebrated aboard London 52 following the Eventing Team Jumping Final (David Davies/PA)

It was away from Elancourt Hill and at the Chateau de Versailles that Great Britain’s eventing team sealed gold just hours before.

Chris McAleese, Canter’s husband, who watched with the equestrian’s parents, told the PA news agency: “Obviously we feel elated.

“I think the whole team, the support team in the crew and everything else have done a stunning job to get the team to the position where it was.”

Collett won a bronze medal in the individual eventing competition.

At the Aquatics Centre earlier in the day, diving star Tom Daley won silver in the men’s synchronised 10m alongside teammate Noah Williams.

Tom Daley and Noah Williams won silver earlier on Monday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Before the Games, Daley’s husband, American screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, shared on Instagram that their eldest son Robbie told his parents over a year ago that he wished he could watch his “papa” dive in the Olympics in person.

The young boy and his brother could be seen in the crowd on Monday, with Mr Black pumping his fist after one of Daley and Williams’s dives while Debbie Daley also cheered her son on from the stands.

Speaking to the BBC after competing, Daley said: “This time last year deciding to come back, not knowing whether I would make the synchro team let alone qualify for a spot for the Olympics, and now to be here in Paris diving in front of my son, who’s just right there, who actually asked me to come back, is just so special.”

Into the evening, three-time Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock will be aiming to secure more medals for Team GB in the men’s artistic team all-around final, alongside Joe Fraser, Harry Hepworth, Jake Jarman and Luke Whitehouse.

The British Olympic Association (BOA) announced on Monday that swimmer Adam Peaty tested positive for Covid, but is “hopeful” to be back in time for relay events later in the Games.

The BOA said: “Adam Peaty began feeling unwell on Sunday, ahead of his men’s 100m breaststroke final.

“In the hours after the final, his symptoms became worse and he was tested for Covid early on Monday morning.

“He tested positive at that point.

“He is hopeful to be back in competition for the relay events later in the swimming programme.

“As in any case of illness, the situation is being managed appropriately, with all usual precautions being taken to keep the wider delegation healthy.”