Merseyside Police statement on Southport stabbings in full

Two children have died and nine more were injured, including six who are in a critical condition, following a stabbing attack in Southport.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said the “ferocious attack” also left two adults critically hurt after they tried to defend the children.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Here is Ms Kennedy’s statement in full:

“It is with great sadness that today I am here to advise that two young children have died as a result of injuries sustained in a knife attack this morning.

“Nine other children have been injured, and six of them are in a critical condition, all those injured have suffered stab wounds sustained during the attack.

“Two adults are also in a critical condition after being injured during the incident.

“A 17-year-old male from Banks in Lancashire, who is originally from Cardiff, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and has been taken to a police station where he will be interviewed by detectives

“My officers were called to reports of a stabbing at 11.47am at an address in Southport.

“When they arrived they were shocked to find that multiple people, many of whom were children, had been subjected to a ferocious attack and had suffered serious injuries.

“It is understood that the children were attending a Taylor Swift event at a dance school when the offender, who was armed with a knife, walked into the premises and started to attack those inside.

“We believe that the adults who were injured were trying to protect the children at the time they were attacked.

“As a mum of two daughters, and the nanna of a five-year-old granddaughter, I cannot begin to imagine the pain and suffering the families of the victims are currently going through and I want to send them our heartfelt condolences and sympathies.

“Our specialist family liaison officers are providing support to the families at this terrible time.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything, or who has information that could help our investigation or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Anyone who has been affected by this incident, can contact our Victim Care Merseyside service for help and support.

“Our hub of local, trained staff is here to provide free, emotional and practical support tailored to your needs.

“You can contact Victim Care Merseyside for help whether you have reported a crime to the police or not by calling Freephone 0808 175 3080 on weekdays between 8am and 6pm or request support online at any time at www.victimcaremerseyside.org.”