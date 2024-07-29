Man and 17-year-old boy plead not guilty to murder

A man and a 17-year-old boy have pleaded not guilty to murdering a 37-year-old man in a park.

Reece Bruns, 20, and the teenage defendant who cannot be named because of his age, both pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday.

Their charges relate to the death of Kyle Marshall, from Stamford, Lincolnshire, who was injured in the Well Head Fields in South Street on June 26 and died from his injuries at the scene.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the park at 9.50pm after reports of an incident with a knife.

Bruns, of St Paul’s Gardens in Bourne, and the youth defendant appeared before Judge Simon Hirst and spoke only to confirm their names and enter their pleas.

A provisional trial date has been set for February 3 2025.