King leads tributes after ‘truly appalling’ Southport knife attack

The King and Queen have led tributes to the victims of the “truly appalling” knife attack which happened in Southport on Monday.

Two children have died and six are in a critical condition following a knife attack close to a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class.

Merseyside Police said a 17-year-old boy, from the village of Banks and born in Cardiff, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the “major incident” at a property in Hart Street, Southport, north of Liverpool, at about 11.50am on Monday.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said as well as the two children who died, nine children were injured in the “ferocious” attack and two adults are also in a critical condition.

The King said on Monday evening that he and the Queen had been “profoundly shocked” to hear of the “utterly horrific incident in Southport today”.

Charles added: “We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, said: “As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through.

“We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack.

“Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most.”

Following a police press conference on Monday evening, the Prime Minister offered his condolences to the victims of the attack in Southport, and their families and friends, saying “the whole country is deeply shocked”.

The ages of the dead children, or whether boys or girls, have not been given by police, who said they are not treating the incident as terror-related but the motive “remains unclear”.

A man arrives to leave a floral tribute near Hart Street in Southport (James Speakman/PA)

The suspect is from Banks, a village outside Southport, with police now stationed outside an address.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “It is devastating that two children have been killed and others remain in hospital in critical condition after the horrific attack in Southport today.

“What has happened is utterly heartbreaking. My heart goes out to the children, their parents, the brave adults trying to protect them, and the families of all affected. It is unimaginable what they will be going through. And the whole country will want to support them in their grief.

“We will do what we can to support the community who will be deeply shaken. What should have been a fun children’s party at the start of the summer holidays turned into tragedy.

“I want to thank the police officers, fire officers and paramedics who responded today – their swift and brave response undoubtedly saved lives.

“I would also like to thank the other first responders, the emergency services and the dedicated staff at all the hospitals treating the injured.

“I commend Serena Kennedy, the Chief Constable at Merseyside Police, for her leadership at this time – the police and other agencies who are pursuing the investigation have my full support. I reiterate their appeal for any witnesses with information or footage in connection to the attack to come forward.”

MP for Southport Patrick Hurley posted a statement on X: “My thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and families of the horrific attack on Hart Street today.

“I am deeply saddened by the news that two children have been fatally injured.

“I hope for the swift and full recovery of all the other victims of this senseless attack and I thank the staff at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Southport and Formby Hospital, and Aintree University Hospital for their care for those affected.”

All the casualties are now being treated in hospitals, including children’s hospitals in Liverpool and Manchester.