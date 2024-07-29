Junior doctors ‘offered 20% pay rise’ to end strikes

Junior doctors in England are understood to have been offered a 20% pay rise over two years in a bid to resolve their long-running pay dispute with the Government.

The Times is reporting that the British Medical Association’s (BMA) junior doctors committee has recommended an offer to members.

It is understood to include a backdated pay rise of 4.05% for 2023/24, on top of an existing increase of between 8.8% and 10.3%.

A further pay rise of 6% for 2024/25 will also be topped up with a consolidated £1,000 payment, which is equivalent to a rise of between 7% and 9%.

The overall package represents a pay rise of about 20%, according to The Times.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has been in talks with the British Medical Association (PA)

Downing Street did not confirm or deny the reports.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “As we’ve said before, we’re committed to working to find a solution, resolving this dispute, but I can’t get into detailed running commentary on negotiations.

“We’ve been honest with the public and the sector about the economic circumstances we face.

“But the Government is determined to do the hard work necessary to finally bring these strikes to an end.”

Ministers entered formal negotiations with the BMA’s junior doctors’ committee days ago.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting had previously described talks as “a crucial step forward, as we work to end this dispute and change the way junior doctors are treated in the NHS”.

The official added the industrial action has been “hugely damaging both to patients and to the impact on the waiting lists and we’ve said we’re committed to finding a solution and resolving this dispute”.

Junior doctors in England have taken industrial action 11 times in the past 20 months.

Their last strike – which took place from June 27 to July 2, just days before the general election – affected 61,989 appointments, procedures and operations, according to NHS England.

Industrial action by a number of different NHS staff groups since December 2022 has led to the postponement of 1.5 million appointments, procedures and operations at an estimated cost to the NHS of more than £3 billion.

The BMA has been approached for comment.