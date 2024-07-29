Adele Roberts sends support to hometown of Southport after knife attack

Broadcaster Adele Roberts has sent a message of support to the families affected by the fatal knife attack in her hometown of Southport.

Two children have died and six are in a critical condition following the attack on Monday morning at a property in Hart Street, Southport, north of Liverpool.

Fellow TV stars were also among those to offer their support to the victims, who had been attending a Taylor Swift-themed event at a dance school.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Southport-born radio DJ Roberts wrote: “Thinking of everyone affected by the tragic events in Southport today.

“My heart is breaking for the families.”

Fellow broadcaster and Strictly star Dan Walker described the incident as “truly awful” as he sent his support.

“Thinking of all the families of the children involved. We live in strange times”, he added in a post on X.

Loose Women panellist Judi Love said she was “praying for the families and community of Southport”.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said as well as the two children who died, nine children were injured in the attack and two adults are also in a critical condition.

In a statement, Ms Kennedy said it is understood that the children were “attending a Taylor Swift event at a dance school when the offender armed with a knife walked into the premises and started to attack the children inside”.

She said the force believe the adults were injured while “bravely” trying to protect the children.

The force said a 17-year-old boy was arrested and is set to be questioned following the “major incident”, which is not being treated as terror-related.