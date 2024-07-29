Adam Peaty’s girlfriend Holly Ramsay ‘totally in awe’ of him after Olympic medal

Adam Peaty’s girlfriend Holly Ramsay has said she is “totally in awe” of him as she congratulated the swimmer on his Olympic silver medal.

The 24-year-old, who is the daughter of Gordon Ramsay, was in the crowd at the men’s 100-metre breaststroke final, with his three-year-old son from another relationship, George.

Ramsay said his preparation for the Olympics had been “the most inspiring journey”, after he admitted to going on a “self-destructive spiral” after the 2022 Commonwealth Games, which led to him taking a break from the pool.

Twelve months ago, he was uncertain whether he would ever compete again.

Her post read: “These pictures say it all. You are our world and I could not have been prouder of you last night. What you have accomplished is truly incredible. I am totally in awe of you and your faith.

“To think that when we first met 15 months ago, you weren’t in the pool. Watching you get back into the water and fall in love with your gift again has been the most inspiring journey.

“It’s impossible to describe the sacrifices that you have made to get here, and for it to be your third games, that takes so much.

“Getting here has been a journey and I am so thankful to be part of your team. @adam_peaty and @melmarshallmassive (Peaty’s coach) you are a force to be reckoned with. Congratulations to you both.”

The post was accompanied by a picture of Peaty greeting George after finishing the event.

Her mother, Tana Ramsay, who is the celebrity chef’s wife, also sent her well wishes commenting “love you both” on the post.

Ramsay was joined in the stands by professional dancer Katya Jones, who also congratulated her “wholesome” former Strictly Come Dancing partner on his medal.

In an Instagram post, the 35-year-old said it felt “very personal” to be watching in Paris, alongside the swimmer’s family, as part of his support team.

Jones was paired with Peaty in the 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing, when she and the 29-year-old placed ninth overall.

Adam Peaty won Olympic silver in the men’s 100m breaststroke final (Martin Rickett/PA)

Her post read: “He did it. I have so much respect for this guy. Such a wholesome human, which shows in and out of the pool.

“As he said, in his heart he has won, and he will always be our champion. Well done @melmarshallmassive, we know it won’t be possible without you.

“It felt very personal last night to be there and watch him swim, and so special to be part of the support gang for Adam.”

She has been dancing on the BBC show since its 14th series in 2016, when she was paired with former shadow chancellor Ed Balls.

In the post, Jones shared a number of pictures of herself at the event, alongside Peaty, George and Ramsay.

She also posted a video of the medal ceremony, and of Peaty underwater giving her the thumbs up.

Peaty won the medal in Sunday night’s final, after being pipped to the finish line by Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi by 0.02 seconds.

After finishing the race, he said: “It’s not sad at all, these are happy tears.

“If you’re willing to put yourself on the line every single time, I think there’s no such thing as a loss. I’m so happy the right man won.

“I’m not defining myself by a medal. I define myself by my heart and what it has made me feel and produce. It’s got the best out of me.

“It’s broken me, this sport, but it’s also given me life, it’s given me everything I am and I am happy to stand here with not really any answers to what that performance is but a happy heart and that is all that matters.”

Peaty was given his medal by the Princess Royal, and revealed he had woken up on the morning of the event with a sore throat, but said it was “no excuse”.