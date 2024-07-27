Scottish Tory leadership hopeful says ‘gangland threats’ will not stop job bid

A Scottish Conservative leadership candidate has said he will not allow “gangland threats” to stop him from leading his party.

West Scotland MSP Russell Findlay is currently the only contender in the race to replace outgoing leader Douglas Ross.

The former investigative crime journalist told the Scottish Daily Mail that police has contacted him just days before he launched his campaign to lead the Scottish Tories.

They told him a “known criminal” was behind a potential threat to his life.

Mr Findlay, 51, told the paper the threat could be linked to the case of William Burns, who was convicted of attacking the former journalist with acid at his home in 2015.

His attacker was jailed for 10 years, but is understood to have an upcoming parole hearing within the next week.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Findlay said: “I’m not going to let gangland threats stop me from running to lead the Scottish Conservative party.

“It is vitally important to be defiant and stand firm for what you believe in.”

In an in-depth interview with the Mail, Mr Findlay added that it was “a little bit tiresome and concerning that he would regard this as potentially unfinished business, if this is what this represents. So I would be foolish to be dismissive or flippant about it, but I’m not going to lose sleep over it”.

The MSP, whose 10-year-old daughter witnessed the attack in 2015, said he did not think staying in the shadows would keep him safe.

“Being anonymous hadn’t helped me,” he said. “They found me. They got to me. It could have been life ending rather than life changing.

“If I back down and go away quietly, what am I? Safer? I don’t think so.”

Police Scotland assistant chief constable Andy Freeburn said the force took threats against elected politicians “seriously”.

He said: “While we don’t discuss individual security details, we take every threat seriously.

“We have well established relationships with elected representatives and regularly discuss security arrangements further with them.

“In addition, we work closely with UK policing colleagues to ensure all MSPs and MPs are aware of relevant personal safety advice.

“We thoroughly investigate any reports of threats made and take appropriate action where any offences are identified.”