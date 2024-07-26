Eurostar trains cancelled and diverted after ‘acts of malice’ before Olympics

Several Eurostar trains to Paris have been cancelled and others diverted after “co-ordinated acts of malice” ahead of the Olympics in France.

The rail operator, which runs international services from London St Pancras, confirmed on Friday its trains would be delayed because of the ongoing issues over the Channel.

The disruption comes hours ahead of the opening of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and as millions embark on summer getaways.

French rail company SNCF said a series of incidents overnight had affected travel to and from London beneath the Channel, to Belgium and across the west, north and east of France.

Three fires were reported near the tracks of the French Atlantique, Nord and Est high-speed lines by local media.

Eurostar said: “Due to co-ordinated acts of malice in France, affecting the high-speed line between Paris and Lille, all high-speed trains going to and coming from Paris are being diverted via the classic line today Friday July 26.

Signs confirming cancellations could be seen at the Eurostar terminal in St Pancras station (James Manning/PA)

“This extends the journey time by around an hour-and-a-half. Several trains have been cancelled.

“Eurostar’s teams are fully mobilised in stations, in the call centres, and onboard to ensure that all passengers are informed and can reach their destination.”

The company said customers were being informed via email, text and on the Eurostar website.

Any affected passengers can cancel or refund their tickets or modify their journey free of charge.