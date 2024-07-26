Eurostar customers told to cancel trips after rail vandalism before Olympics

Eurostar customers have been told to cancel their trips where possible after “co-ordinated” vandalism caused disruption ahead of the Olympics in France.

The rail operator, which runs international services from London St Pancras, confirmed on Friday several trains to Paris had been cancelled and others were diverted or subject to delays because of the ongoing issues over the Channel.

The disruption comes hours ahead of the opening of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and as millions embark on summer getaways.

French rail company SNCF said a series of incidents overnight had affected travel to and from London beneath the Channel, to Belgium and across the west, north and east of France.

French transport minister Patrice Vergriete told broadcasters incendiary devices had been discovered and people had fled from fires.

Signs confirming cancellations could be seen at the Eurostar terminal in St Pancras station (James Manning/PA)

Three fires were reported near the tracks of the French Atlantique, Nord and Est high-speed lines by local media.

Eurostar said in a statement: “Due to co-ordinated acts of malice in France, affecting the high-speed line between Paris and Lille, all high-speed trains going to and coming from Paris are being diverted via the classic line today Friday July 26.

“This extends the journey time by around an hour-and-a-half. Several trains have been cancelled.

“Eurostar’s teams are fully mobilised in stations, in the call centres, and onboard to ensure that all passengers are informed and can reach their destination.

“We encourage our customers to postpone their trip if possible.”

The majority of Team GB athletes were arriving at the Games via Eurostar.

The British Olympic Association confirmed that only two athletes were scheduled to arrive on Friday and had been subject to only minor delays.

The company said customers were being informed via email, text and on the Eurostar website.

Any affected passengers can cancel or refund their tickets or modify their journey free of charge.

Speaking at the Gare du Nord station in Paris, Sarah Moseley, 42, said the disruption was “a hell of a way to start the Olympics” as she tried to travel to London.

Corey Grainger, 37, an Australian sales manager also trying to head to London, said: “They should have more information for tourists, especially if it’s a malicious attack.”

SNCF said the situation should last “at least all weekend” but that teams were already on site carrying out checks and beginning repairs.

The operator advised all its passengers to postpone their journeys and “not to go to the station”.

Speaking to Sky News, French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said: “I condemn them extremely strongly. It’s just unacceptable.

“It’s probably a large-scale sabotage with some malicious acts, probably co-ordinating.”

A spokesperson for Eurotunnel Le Shuttle, which transports vehicles from Folkestone to Calais in northern France, said its services had not been affected by the incident.