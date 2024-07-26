Around 100 firefighters tackle double house blaze in east London

One hundred firefighters and 15 fire engines have tackled a double house fire in east London.

Two terraced houses were alight on Third Avenue in Dagenham, London Fire Brigade (LFB) has said.

The fire is now under control, LFB said.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson told the PA news agency there are currently no confirmed casualties.

Footage posted to social media appeared to show black billowing smoke coming from a property, filling the street.

Residents were advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to the significant amounts of smoke.

Road closures are still in place and people are urged to avoid the area while crews battle the blaze, LFB said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Station commander Darren McTernan, who is at the scene, said: “Crews worked hard to bring the fire under control.

“We asked local residents to keep windows and doors closed due to significant amounts of smoke being produced from the fire.

“Road closures are still in place while firefighters remain on scene and the area is heavily congested. People are urged to avoid the area where possible.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said earlier: “We were called at 1.41pm today to reports of a fire on Third Avenue, Dagenham.

“We have sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team.

“The incident is still ongoing and we are working with our emergency services partners.”