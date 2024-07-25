Woman charged with causing death by dangerous driving of eight-month-old

A 70-year-old woman has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a baby girl was hit by a car outside a hospital, police have said.

Bridget Carole Curtis, of Begelly, has been charged with causing the death of eight-month-old Mabli Cariad Hall on June 21 2023, outside Withybush Hospital in Pembrokeshire, west Wales.

Curtis was charged by Dyfed-Powys Police on Thursday and is set to appear at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on August 22.

Mabli was struck by a white BMW car while in her pram at the front entrance of Withybush Hospital.

She was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff and later transferred to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children but died in the early hours of Sunday June 25.

An inquest opening in July last year heard that Mabli had died of severe traumatic brain injuries.

Mabli Cariad Hall, who died after a car collided with pedestrians outside Withybush Hospital in 2023 (Family handout)

In a statement issued via Dyfed-Powys Police, Mabli’s family have said they are still trying to come to terms with their loss.

They said: “This last year has been the most horrendous time of our lives.

“Our family life has been changed forever and to this day we are still trying to come to terms with what has happened.

“Every day is a day of pain for us, even now, but as parents we still have to give the love and support our other children need as they are still trying to come to terms with losing their baby sister.”

They thanked Dyfed-Powys Police for their diligence and professionalism, as well as the 2Wish charity for assisting them as a family.

They added: “We are grateful that we have now reached this stage of the process.

“We understand we have more to come but this is the biggest step forward we’ve had since June last year.

“We want to thank our friends, family and well-wishers and who have supported us throughout this challenging time and will continue to support us as things progress.

“We will never forget that love and support shown to us and for the memory of our precious angel, Mabli Cariad.”