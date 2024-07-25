Man bailed after being arrested over horror crash which left six dead

A man arrested over a horrific crash which left six people dead has been bailed pending further inquiries, police said.

The man was held on Wednesday morning on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Four members of the same family, including two children, and a married couple on a motorcycle were killed in the crash on the A61, near the village of Mapplewell, Barnsley, on Sunday afternoon.

Shane Roller, 33, his 30-year-old partner, Shannen Morgan, and their daughters, Rubie and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged nine and four, died when their Ford Focus car was in collision with the motorbike.

The married couple on the BMW S100 XR motorbike – Christopher Barton, 56, and Janine Barton, 48 – also died in the crash.

On Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They confirmed on Thursday that he had been bailed.

Detectives also issued an appeal for anyone who saw a Porsche car being driven in the area around the time of the collision to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Steven Suggitt said: “I would like to appeal for anyone who may have seen this grey Porsche 911 being driven on the roads around the south of Wakefield or north of Barnsley to please contact us.

“I would also urge anyone who has dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage of this car, that may assist our investigation, to please contact us.”

Mr Roller and Ms Morgan’s third daughter was not in the car.