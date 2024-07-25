Jury out in trial of two men accused of murdering grandfather run down by van

A jury has begun its deliberations in the trial of a father and son accused of murdering a grandfather by driving a van into a group of people.

Victim Brian Darby, 60, was carried 150m on the bonnet of Martin Breeze’s Citroen Berlingo when it left the road and drove over a grass verge, on to a footpath in Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, at around 11.30pm on February 2.

Teesside Crown Court heard that Shaun Breeze had rung his father after he got into a disagreement with a group of people who had enjoyed a night out at a local bar.

Father and son Martin and Shaun Breeze are on trial at Teesside Crown Court (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The prosecution claimed the father and son were out for “revenge” that night when Martin Breeze drove into the group, killing Mr Darby, injuring three other people and narrowly missing a fifth.

The Crown claimed Martin Breeze had been encouraged by his son.

Painter and decorator Martin Breeze, 56, of Irthing Close, Ingleby Barwick, has admitted causing death by dangerous driving but denies murder, attempted murder and perverting the course of justice by later claiming the van had been stolen.

Shaun Breeze, 28, of Owls Grove, Ingleby Barwick, denies the same charges, saying he was not in charge of the van.