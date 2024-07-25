Former police officer’s sentence for ‘campaign of rape’ increased

A former Metropolitan Police officer who launched a “campaign of rape” against his victims has had his sentence increased at the Court of Appeal.

Cliff Mitchell carried out more than 50 sex attacks against two female victims between 2014 and 2023, including in September last year when he tied a woman up with cable ties and put duct tape over her mouth.

The 24-year-old was jailed for life with a minimum term of 13 years and 225 days at Croydon Crown Court in May.

However, on Thursday, judges at the Court of Appeal extended this to a minimum term of 17 years and 225 days, following a referral by the Solicitor General.

An appeal by Mitchell to have his sentence reduced on the grounds of his previous good character not being taken into account in his original sentence was dismissed.

Paul Jarvis, representing the Solicitor General, said the previous sentence was “unduly lenient” because it did not “take into account the seriousness of Mitchell’s offending”.

The sentence was “significantly lower” considering Mitchell’s “campaign of rape”, Mr Jarvis added.

Mitchell was found guilty following a trial at Croydon Crown Court in February of 10 counts of rape, three counts of rape of a child under 13, one count of kidnap and breach of a non-molestation order.

Mr Jarvis said Mitchell wanted to “control and dominate” his victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The court was told Mitchell’s offending came to an end in September last year after his older victim managed to leave a car she was being kidnapped in. She then ran down a busy road, her hands still bound with cable ties, before a member of the public helped her.

Mitchell was subsequently arrested and denied the allegations against him.

After this arrest, a 2017 rape investigation involving the younger victim was reinvestigated.

The original investigation had resulted in no further action but was re-examined and led to Mitchell being charged with three counts of rape of a child under 13 and three counts of rape.

John Benson KC, representing Mitchell, said his client had “suffered significant depression” during the period in which the rapes took place.

“He was prescribed antidepressants and given time off by the police,” Mr Benson said. “He was under a great deal of stress at the time.”

Increasing the sentence, Lord Justice William Davis, sitting alongside Mrs Justice Thornton and Judge Michael Chambers KC, said Mitchell’s younger victim is “broken” due to the attacks.

In a victim impact statement, she said: “It sits with me every day. There are days when I cry randomly about it.”