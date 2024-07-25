Couple reach halfway point of charity rowing challenge round Britain

An intrepid Scottish couple who are aiming to become the first mixed pair to row unassisted around Great Britain have passed the halfway mark of their “incredible” fundraising challenge.

Allan Lipp and Mhairi Ross set off from Wick on the north coast of Scotland on June 1 in a seven-metre rowing boat stocked with everything they needed to complete the 2,000-plus mile journey unassisted.

After 52 days of rowing, including through some difficult weather and sea conditions, the pair have now rounded Land’s End on the south-western tip of England, and are returning north up the west coast.

The couple, who have more than 35 years of Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) service between them, are rowing to raise funds for the RNLI and Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

Mr Lipp, a who is a full-time coxswain on the Wick lifeboat, said: “We are delighted to have passed the halfway point.

“The journey has been a roller-coaster of emotions, but the unwavering and phenomenal support we’ve received keeps us going.”

Ms Ross, a paramedic with the Scottish Ambulance Service and volunteer RNLI navigator, said: “Knowing that we have conquered half of the journey is amazing.

“The support from friends, family and everyone following us has kept us going during the toughest of times. Meeting so many wonderful people along the way has been truly heartwarming.”

The pair began their journey on June 1, and have not touched land since (National Coastwatch Institution Gwennap Head/PA)

Since departing at the start of June, unseasonal and very difficult weather and sea conditions have at times forced the couple to take shelter and drop anchor to wait for an improvement.

Throughout their journey, they have not touched land or accepted any provisions, and they rely on the dehydrated food they brought with them, along with drinking water from an on-board desalination unit.

Frances Beveridge, RNLI community manager for north Scotland, said: “We’re incredibly proud and grateful to Allan and Mhairi for taking on this incredible challenge for the RNLI in its 200th year.

“The funds they raise will help to support our lifesaving work across the UK and Ireland at our 236 lifeboat stations and 238 life-guarded beaches.

“Allan and Mhairi display so many of our core values, including courage and selflessness, and represent the volunteers at the heart of our organisation – ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

“On behalf of the RNLI, I can’t thank Allan and Mhairi enough for their courage and selflessness, along with all their supporters, including Boralex – the gold sponsor of The Long Row Home.”

The couple have so far raised £25,000 of their £30,000 target.

Supporters can follow The Long Row Home on their social media, a podcast, and a live tracker on their website, and donations can be made at justgiving.com/team/stormyandsteth.