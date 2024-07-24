What the papers say – July 24

BBC boss Tim Davie’s apology to Strictly Come Dancing contestants amid a bullying scandal that has engulfed the show dominates Wednesday’s headlines.

The Metro and Daily Express lead with Mr Davie’s apology to celebrity contestants who reported “unacceptable behaviour” while taking part in the show.

The Daily Mirror also concentrates on Strictly, reporting professional dancers feel as though they have been “hung out to dry” by celebrities.

The BBC also features on the front of the Daily Star which reveals the salaries of its top earners.

The Daily Telegraph leads with news GPs will cull the number of appointments offered each day under new plans for “collective action” over pay disputes.

In political news, the i splashes on a warning from the Army chief that the UK has three years to prepare for war with China, North Korea, Iran and Russia.

The Independent details Labour’s plans to decommission the floating detention centre Bibby Stockholm, labelling it a “shameful symbol of an inhuman asylum policy.”

The Financial Times reports parliament’s spending watchdog has warned that fewer people may need the train between Birmingham and Manchester, as axing the second leg of HS2 will reduce capacity.

A Labour health advisor says people with long-term illnesses must be required to look for jobs to curb welfare costs, The Times reports.

Across the Atlantic, The Guardian reports on Vice President Kamala Harris’s first official rally since President Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race, reassuring supporters she will win the election.

Lastly, the Daily Mail asks why “hate preacher” Anjem Choudary was freed from prison after being found guilty of new terror charges.