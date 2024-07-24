The Bill and EastEnders star Roberta Taylor dies aged 76

British actress Roberta Taylor has died at the age of 76, her agent has confirmed.

The star, best known for her roles as tough Inspector Gina Gold in The Bill and amorous Irene Raymond in EastEnders, died earlier this month.

A statement from Roxane Vacaa said: “Sadly I can confirm that Roberta died on July 6th. She was 76.”

Taylor was also known for appearances in Luther, Casualty, and Inspector Morse.

She also featured in the film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Witches as one of the malevolent magic practitioners, and 2005 BBC period drama Bleak House.

Roberta Taylor (2nd left) with fellow The Bill actors Jeff Stewart, Mark Wingett, Trudie Goodwin and Cyril Nri (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

In EastEnders from 1997, Taylor’s character was involved in storylines including cheating on her husband Terry Raymond (Gavin Richards) and her difficulties with her children by former husband Ted Hills (Brian Croucher).

She left in 2000 when Irene appeared to head off to travel the world.

Two years later she was cast in The Bill as the new inspector at Sun Hill police station.

Gina Gold was a chain-smoking whisky drinker with a sarcastic manner and a filthy temper, who drew comparisons with her EastEnders character, until Taylor left the soap in 2008.

in 2005, the actress published her childhood memoirs, Too Many Mothers: An East End Childhood, in which she explored her family’s complex lives.

She previously recalled to TV Times magazine that she grew up in a “peculiar family” in which she and her siblings and cousins were “swapped” between her mother’s brothers and sisters.

Taylor said she had not seen her father she was a child, and did not wish to meet him.

She said: “My book is the story of the love of my mum’s life, a married man she met when she was 18, my father.

“At the time it was very difficult – my birth stopped her being free for the rest of her life.

“It’s a gritty story and ultimately it’s one of personal triumph. But it’s also a story that says ‘If you trust too much, you’re dead’.”

Taylor was married to her second husband, Peter Guinness, also an actor, and had one son, Elliot, with her former spouse, Victor Taylor.

EastEnders producer Kyri Zindilis posted a photo on X, formerly Twitter, of Taylor with Pat Butcher (Pat St Clement) and Peggy Mitchell (Barbara Windsor) filming a episode of the soap set in Spain.

He wrote: “Devastated to hear this – I adored Irene Raymond. We have this picture printed out and up on the wall in the Story Department, and it always makes me smile. RIP Robert Taylor. #EastEnders.”