Starmer shares cordial exchanges with Sunak over Ukraine at first PMQs

Sir Keir Starmer has shared a series of cordial exchanges with Rishi Sunak over Ukraine as he faced his first Prime Minister’s Questions at the helm.

The Prime Minister was also pressed by his predecessor to continue discussions with Saudi Arabia about their desire to potentially join the programme to build a new fighter jet – alongside the UK, Italy and Japan.

In a series of questions heard in a calm chamber, Conservative Party leader Mr Sunak said: “I’m glad in our exchanges so far we have maintained a cross-party consensus on important matters of foreign policy and in that spirit today, I wanted to focus our exchange on Ukraine and national security.

“The UK has consistently been the first country to provide new capabilities to Ukraine, such as the long-range weapons that have been used so effectively in the Black Sea. Now those decisions aren’t easy, and I was grateful to the Prime Minister for his support as I made those decisions in Government and in opposition I offer that same support to him.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Common (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

“So can I ask that he continues to be responsive to Ukraine’s new requests so that they don’t just stand still but can decisively win out against Russian aggression?”

Sir Keir replied: “I can assure him that we are of course talking to Ukraine about how they deal with the Russian aggression that they are facing, have been facing for many, many months, and I will continue to try to do that in the way that he did, which is to reach out across the House to share such information as we can to maintain the unity that is so important.”

Mr Sunak also said he “very much welcomes” words committing the UK Government to Ukraine’s “irreversible path” to Nato membership.

He urged Sir Keir to confirm “fatuous Russian claims on Ukrainian territory must not act as a block to Ukraine joining the Nato defensive alliance”.

The Prime Minister replied: “It is for Nato allies to decide who is a member of Nato.

“Formed 75 years ago, a proud and probably most successful alliance that’s ever been formed, and that’s why it was really important at the summit that we were able to say there is now this irreversible path to membership.

“That’s a step forward from a year ago, and President Zelensky was very pleased we’ve been able to make that successful transition.”

Conservative leader Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Mr Sunak went on to offer the Opposition’s support to efforts to “go further” on sanctions, seize Russian assets and “use them to fund Ukrainian reconstruction”.

Sir Keir, in his reply, said: “I know the Chancellor is already beginning to have some discussions about how we can take more effective measures. Again, I will seek to reach out across the House as we do this important work together.”

Turning to the Tempest fighter jet programme, Mr Sunak said: “It’s a crucial sovereign capability, as he mentioned, and important for our alliances with Italy and Japan.

“Furthermore, however, other countries also wish to participate and in government we had begun initial productive discussions with our friend and ally Saudi Arabia about their desire to potentially join the programme.

“So could the Prime Minister confirm that he will continue those initial positive conversations with Saudi Arabia and again I can assure him that he will have our support in doing so.”

Sir Keir replied: “This is a really important programme, significant progress has already been made and we want to build on that progress and I’ve had some initial discussions, not least in Farnborough, where I was just a few days ago.”

Mr Sunak concluded by stressing the importance of a prime minister being able to use their prerogative power to ensure the UK military responds quickly to protect national security, adding: “Sometimes without giving this House prior notice.

“Now these are perhaps the most difficult decisions that a prime minister can take and I welcomed his support when I made them. And I want to take this opportunity to assure him of the Opposition’s support if he deems it necessary to take similar action in the future.”

Mr Sunak asked if Sir Keir agreed such power was “essential to ensure the safety and security of the British people”, with the Prime Minister replying: “I agree it’s essential and our security is the first duty of government.”

He said the new Government would “endeavour” to brief the Opposition where possible on any such action.