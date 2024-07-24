Police-recorded shoplifting offences in England and Wales hit new 20-year high

The number of shoplifting offences recorded by police in England and Wales has risen to a new 20-year high.

A total of 443,995 offences were logged by forces in the year to March 2024, up 30% on the 342,428 recorded in the previous 12 months.

The figure is the highest since current records began in the year to March 2003, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which described the latest increases as notable.

Shoplifting levels had already reached a 20-year high earlier this year, with the latest figures showing the number of offences recorded has now risen even higher.

The data published on Wednesday comes in the wake of major retailers raising concerns about the rising cost of theft, and as the new Labour Government vowed to tackle low-level shoplifting and make assaulting a shop worker a specific criminal offence.

The move to create a separate offence follows a long-running campaign from business owners and Conservative backbencher Matt Vickers amid rising violence against retail workers.

Retailers have said they hope the measures set out last week in the King’s Speech to Parliament will make it easier for police to investigate and prosecute criminals.

The figures also show the number of offences involving theft from the person stood at 131,453 in 2023/24, up 17% from 112,225 in 2022/23.

The number of robberies recorded rose by 8% to 81,019, up from 75,012 in the previous 12 months – though this remains below pre-pandemic levels, with 90,198 offences in the year to March 2020.

The number of knife crime offences recorded by police forces in England and Wales in 2023/24 stood at 50,510, up 4% from 48,409 in 2022/23, but below the pre-pandemic level of 51,982 offences in 2019/20.

There was a “notable increase” in the number of robberies involving a knife or sharp instrument, with 21,226 recorded by forces in 2023/24, up 13% from 18,787 in the previous 12 months, though this is below the 22,727 in 2019/20.

Offences involving possession of an article with a blade or point fell slightly to 27,470, down 3% from 28,391 in the previous 12 months.

This follows “substantial increases in recent years, which may have been influenced by targeted police action to tackle knife crime”, the ONS said.

But the figures on knife crime do not include offences recorded by Greater Manchester Police due to problems recording data.

ONS spokeswoman Meghan Elkin said: “There has been no change across many crime types in the last year. However, we have seen falls in fraud, while there have been increases in computer misuse and some forms of theft, such as shoplifting and theft from the person. Notably, shoplifting has continued to see increases and remains at its highest level in 20 years.

“In addition, robbery, offences involving knives or sharp instruments, and offences involving firearms have also increased over the last year while remaining below pre-coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic levels.”

Meanwhile, figures from the separate ONS Crime Survey for England and Wales suggest people aged 16 and over experienced 8.8 million incidents of crime in the year to March 2024, up slightly from 8.7 million in the previous 12 months. Though the ONS said this is not a statistically significant change.

The total is 22% lower than the 11.2 million for the year to March 2017, when fraud and computer misuse were first included the figures.

The report measures incidents of crime in households the 12 months before interview, meaning the latest survey – which was carried out in the 12 months to March 2024 – reflects crimes that could have occurred as far back as April 2022.

Fraud incidents recorded in the survey were down 10% year on year, while computer misuse was up 37%, driven mainly by a 42% rise in unauthorised access to personal information.

Experiences of crimes, as measured by the ONS survey, have been on a broad downward trend since the mid-1990s.

The survey covers crimes including theft, robbery, criminal damage, fraud, computer misuse and violence but does not include sexual offences, stalking, harassment, and is the ONS’s preferred measure of domestic abuse.