Nine Just Stop Oil activists arrested at Heathrow Airport

Nine Just Stop Oil activists have been arrested at Heathrow Airport but operations are continuing as usual, police have said.

The group were detained in the vicinity of the airport on Wednesday morning and taken into custody on suspicion of conspiring to interfere with a site of key national infrastructure under the Public Order Act.

The Metropolitan Police said: “These arrests have prevented significant disruption to the airport and the travelling public.”

Footage shared to the Just Stop Oil account on X, formerly Twitter, appears to show people cycling near a high barbed wire-topped fence close to passenger planes before dismounting and being approached by officers.

The group said “the international uprising begins” and that a number of people had been arrested “in two locations on the perimeter road around Heathrow”.

It followed protests at multiple airports across Europe, JSO said.

It claimed German supporters of climate activist group Last Generation caused international delays at Cologne-Bonn Airport.

The German airport reported that “unauthorised people” gained access to its security area on Wednesday morning.

Flights were suspended due to the police operation and resumed once it had finished, but delays and cancellations are “to be expected during the course of the day”, the airport said.

A JSO spokesman said: “We refuse to die for fossil fuels. Continued burning of oil, gas and coal, as we pass irreversible tipping points that threaten to spin our climate out of control in a rapidly accelerating way, is jeopardising the stability on which our entire society depends.

“This is not only irresponsible, it is an act of war against low lying island states and countries in the global south, who are already suffering devastating consequences as a result of our addiction to fossil fuels.

“Our political leaders must take action to protect our communities by working with other nations to establish a legally binding treaty to stop the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030.”

A spokesman for Heathrow Airport said: “There has been absolutely no impact on operations whatsoever” and that “no-one gained entry to anywhere they shouldn’t be.

“Thanks to swift action from the police and airport colleagues, there is no disruption to passenger journeys.

“Heathrow continues to operate as normal today.

“We are in full agreement that the aviation industry needs to decarbonise, but unlawful and irresponsible protest activity will not be tolerated.”

Police said inquiries are continuing.