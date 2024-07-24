Motorist, 91, who killed pedestrian to stand trial accused of dangerous driving

A 91-year-old motorist whose car mounted a pavement, killing an elderly pedestrian, has admitted causing death by careless driving but denied that his driving was dangerous.

Peter Burrow will face trial in June 2025 accused of causing the death of Joyce Hickson by dangerous driving and causing serious injury to a second pedestrian while driving dangerously.

Burrow was granted unconditional bail after a half-hour hearing at Worcester Crown Court on Wednesday, at which he pleaded guilty to causing serious injury and causing death by careless driving.

But he pleaded not guilty to charges of causing the death of 89-year-old Ms Hickson while driving a Fiat 500 dangerously in Church Street, Malvern, Worcestershire, on August 8 last year, and causing serious injury to a second pedestrian by dangerous driving.

Peter Burrow appeared at Worcester Crown Court on Wednesday (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Police have previously said the vehicle collided with six pedestrians on the pavement on Church Street shortly after midday.

Ms Hickson was taken to hospital but died from her injuries, while two other people were admitted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Judge James Burbidge KC, the Recorder of Worcester, was told the Crown did not accept the guilty pleas to the alternative charges because it was alleged Burrow had driven on the pavement “at the speeds which he did”.

Granting bail and imposing an interim driving ban, the judge told Burrow, of Meadow Walk in Colwall, Herefordshire: “Mr Burrow, I am stopping you from driving now.

“I don’t think you wanted to anyway but you must not as a matter of law.”

Burrow, who listened to the proceedings via a hearing loop and hearing aids, was told a pre-trial review will take place on June 5, ahead of a trial on June 23 2025.