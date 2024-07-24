Family lottery syndicate playing same numbers since 1994 scoops £1 million

A family that has played the same lottery numbers since forming a syndicate at a Christmas get together in 1994 is celebrating a £1,000,000 win.

The mother and her three children from Peterborough, Cambridgeshire matched five main numbers and the Bonus Ball in the draw on Saturday June 22, and will each bank £250,000.

Audrey Cobb, 87, and her three children David Cobb, 67, Carol Nobbs, 55 and 60-year-old Sandra Digby have already started making plans for the money.

Audrey Cobb, 87, and her three children David Cobb, 67, Carol Nobbs, 55 and 60-year-old Sandra Digby, have each won a share of £1,000,000 (National Lottery/PA)

Syndicate leader David Cobb said he always believed the group would win.

He said: “We’ve had some small wins along the way but I was definitely the favourite big brother when I told my sisters I was giving them each £250,000.

“It was an incredible moment, especially for my sister Carol who, after a tough few years, thought she would never have her own home again.”

Mr Cobb’s wife Linda checked the National Lottery app the morning after the draw and saw a message alerting them to the win.

“Linda always plays our own line and also kindly ensures our family syndicate line is played at the same time,” said Mr Cobb.

“She saw a message which said we’d won £1 million and calmly said to me, ‘David, I think you’d better have a look at this’.

“To be honest I was a bit grumpy and couldn’t be bothered to find my glasses but when your wife of 45 years uses ‘that’ voice and says, ‘no, you really need to read this’, you know you’d better find your glasses!”

He said after reading the message, they were overjoyed and lost for words.

As the National Lottery phone lines did not open until later in the day, they set off on a 10-mile bike ride to fill the time before claiming the win.

After the win was confirmed Mr Cobb said he visited his mother.

“I told mum I had some good news and wanted to tell her and my sisters at the same time, she immediately said ‘have we won the Lottery’ so my plan was slightly scuppered,” he said.

“We called Carol and Sandra on a group call – Sandra was at the allotment and was so shocked by the news a fellow gardener had to pop over to make sure she didn’t faint, while Carol just burst into tears knowing that her housing woes were a thing of the past.”

The group have already started making plans for the money (National Lottery/PA)

While Carol has already searched for, and found, her new home, Sandra plans to treat herself to a new car, an upgrade on the VW Polo she currently drives.

While his sisters have clear plans for their share, both David and his mother are still undecided if there will be a big ticket item or extra treats, but for them making sure the family benefits is the priority.

Mr Cobb said: “I’ve always been the one to say we will win, I’ve never been in any doubt, so from that Christmas catch up when we jokingly set up the syndicate a few months after the first Lotto draw in November 1994, I’ve been waiting for this moment.

“To be able to share it with my family is the icing on the cake, and to see that it will help the wider family is the cherry on top.”

The Cobb’s syndicate winning Lotto ticket for the draw on Saturday, June 22 was bought online, using the National Lottery app.

The winning numbers were 5, 9, 18, 32, 44 and 58, and their ticket matched five numbers and number 34 Bonus Ball.