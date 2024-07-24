Anne meets Team GB athletes in first foreign trip since horse accident

The Princess Royal has met Team GB athletes in Paris in her first official overseas trip since being hit by a horse.

Anne spoke to Olympians Tom Daley and Helen Glover as they were named as the team’s joint flag bearers ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony.

The Princess, who is president of the British Olympic Association and is a former Olympian, gave a speech and posed for a group photo with members of Team GB at the British embassy in Paris.

Anne, Tom Daley and Helen Glover with members of Team GB (Alex Pantling/PA)

She was the first member of the royal family to compete in the Olympic Games when she rode the late Queen’s horse, Goodwill, in the equestrian three-day event at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games.

Anne was appointed a member of the International Olympic Committee in 1988.

The visit by the 73-year-old is the latest in her phased return to public duties after being rushed to Southmead Hospital in Bristol on June 23, staying for five nights after being injured while out walking on her Gatcombe estate in Gloucestershire.

Anne’s medical team said her concussion and head injuries were consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs but her concussion meant precise details of how the incident came about are not clear.

Sir Mick Jagger joined members of Team GB at the Team GB flag bearer announcement at the British Embassy in Paris (Richard Pelham/PA)

She carried out her first public engagement since her accident earlier this month, when she presented awards at an equine competition at Hartpury University and Hartpury College in Gloucestershire.

At the Paris event, she spoke to decorated Olympians Tom Daley and Helen Glover who have been given the honour of carrying the flag in the opening ceremony.

The two boast three Olympic gold medals between them with Daley coming into the Games as the defending champion in the men’s 10-metre synchro diving event.

Glover won coxless pairs gold in both London and Rio, and came out of retirement in 2021 in a quest to add to her medals tally in the French capital.

Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger also joined athletes and officials at the event.