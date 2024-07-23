Two in three secondary school parents say uniform cost is not affordable – poll

More than two thirds of secondary school parents believe the cost of school uniform is not affordable, a survey has suggested.

About half of parents of secondary school pupils said they have to buy at least three school logo branded items for their child, according to research for the Children’s Society charity.

The Government set out plans in the King’s Speech last week to introduce legislation to limit the number of branded items of uniform and PE kits that a school can require to bring down costs for parents.

A poll, of 2,000 parents of school age children across the UK, found that 56% felt the cost of uniform is not affordable – and the figure was even higher among parents of secondary pupils (67%).

Statutory government guidance, which came into effect in autumn 2022, already tells state schools in England to keep branded uniform items to “a minimum” and to limit their use to “low-cost or long-lasting items”.

But the survey, carried out by Censuswide in June, suggests 63% of parents said their school has not changed its uniform policy in the past two years.

One parent said: “Luckily, this year, I only have one set of school uniform to buy, but all the compulsory kit: blazer, skirt, tie, new PE kit, and multiple shirts, totals £149.20. That doesn’t even begin to include school shoes, a new school bag, and let’s not start on stationery.

“Five years ago, I would have had to buy all of that times-four when all four children were in school. I don’t know how I would afford all that nowadays.”

Mark Russell, chief executive at the Children’s Society, said: “For the last two years the high cost of living has put families under intense financial strain, so it is no wonder parents are feeling the pinch and are quite rightly fed up with having to pay more than they need to for their children’s school uniform. ”

He added: “We also welcome the Government’s new proposals to limit branded items and tighten up the legislation on uniform as we can see from our poll that there is much more to do on this, with many families still having to fork out hundreds of pounds each year.

“We believe school uniform can have real benefits for children and, if any parents are struggling with the affordability of uniforms, we urge them to contact their school and the school governors.”

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “Schools are acutely aware of the need to keep the costs of school uniforms as low as possible.

“Teachers and leaders witness the impact of poverty every day and many schools help discreetly provide items of clothing to families that are unable to afford the cost.

“All schools have to follow statutory guidance which states that the use of branded items should be kept to a minimum.

“The new Government’s proposal to introduce a fixed limit seems to us to strike a sensible balance between affordability and the sense of identity that having a uniform provides.”

James Bowen, assistant general secretary at school leaders’ union the NAHT, said: “Schools work extremely hard to ensure that their uniform is affordable and have schemes to support families who may be struggling with the cost.

“These schemes include offering parents access to good-quality, second-hand uniforms. Many schools also already have the option of non-branded items as part of their uniform requirements.

“Most schools will feel fairly comfortable with the restriction on branded items, but it will be important that the Government engages on the finer detail, simply to avoid any unintended consequences.”

Last month, a schoolwear industry boss suggested Labour’s plan to introduce further restrictions on the number of branded items of school uniform and PE kit would “cost parents more”.

Matthew Easter, chairman of the Schoolwear Association, told the PA news agency that plans for capping branded items of uniform could create “inequality in school” and drive up costs as young people put pressure on their parents to buy alternative clothing from brands such as Nike or Adidas.

In response to the Children’s Society survey, Mr Easter said: “Uniforms not only level the playing field by reducing visible inequalities and peer pressure but also boost productivity and improve academic performance and behaviour.

“Instead of imposing more restrictions, which could inadvertently increase costs and reduce the quality and availability of uniforms, the Government should focus on removing VAT on school uniforms and treating it like the essential item it is.”

A Department for Education (DfE) spokesperson said: “Too many families tell us that the cost of school uniform and PE kit is too expensive – no child should be prevented from taking part in sport because of its cost.

“That’s why we will legislate through the Children and Wellbeing Bill to cap the number of items of branded uniform and PE kit that schools can require, helping reduce costs for parents and removing barriers to children accessing sport, so that we can break down the barriers to opportunity.”