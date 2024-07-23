Streeting to begin formal talks with junior doctors over pay row

The Health Secretary will open formal talks with junior doctors with a view to ending their long-running dispute with the Government over pay.

Wes Streeting was meeting with the British Medical Association’s junior doctors committee on Tuesday.

He previously described the move as “a crucial step forward, as we work to end this dispute and change the way junior doctors are treated in the NHS”.

“This Government has been honest with the public about the terrible economic circumstances we inherited, and I have repeated that message in meetings with the junior doctors,” Mr Streeting added.

“But I am encouraged by our early meetings that there is a deal to be done.

“Strikes have had a significant cost to patients, staff, and the NHS. Serious work is now under way to finally bring them to an end.”

Junior doctor members of the BMA have walked out on strike 11 times in the past 20 months.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said both sides had shown a ‘willingness to negotiate’ (Lucy North/PA)

Industrial action by a number of different NHS staff groups since December 2022 has led to the postponement of 1.5 million appointments, procedures and operations at an estimated cost to the NHS of more than £3 billion.

The last strike by junior doctors – which took place from June 27 to July 2, just days before the General Election – impacted 61,989 appointments, procedures and operations, according to NHS England.

According to the BMA, it is expected the formal talks between Mr Streeting and junior doctors will have concluded in time for the union’s executive meeting on August 16.

The official talks come after two meetings between the Health Secretary and the BMA’s junior doctors committee earlier this month.

Following the first meeting on July 9, Mr Streeting said both sides had shown a “willingness to negotiate”.

But he warned that finding an end to the dispute would “not be easy” due to the economic circumstances of the country.

“Patients, staff, and the NHS have already paid too high a price due to strike action, and I’m optimistic that we can bring this to an end,” Mr Streeting added.

“It’s not going to be easy. This government has inherited the worst set of economic circumstances since the Second World War.

Dr Robert Laurenson, left, and Dr Vivek Trivedi, co-chairmen of the BMA’s junior doctors committee, spoke to the media after a meeting with the Health Secretary on July 9 (Lucy North/PA)

“But both sides have shown willingness to negotiate and we are determined to do the hard work required to find a way through. I am angry about the way the junior doctors are treated in the NHS, and there is a lot we can do to change that.”

Dr Vivek Trivedi and Dr Robert Laurenson, co-chairmen of the BMA’s junior doctors committee, also hailed the meeting as a “positive first step”.

Dr Trivedi said medics were “pleased” to meet the Health Secretary so quickly after the General Election, adding: “It signifies the urgency that they’re placing on resolving this dispute which has already lasted 20 months.”