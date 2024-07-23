Harry congratulates Birmingham on winning bid to host 2027 Invictus Games

Birmingham has won the bid to host the Invictus Games in 2027, with the Duke of Sussex congratulating the city on its success.

The UK government-backed £26 million proposal saw off competition from US finalist Washington DC and the event will be staged at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in July in three years’ time.

Three new sports – pickleball, laser run and esports – are expected to feature in the 2027 Games.

Harry watching the wheelchair basketball at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf with TV presenter and Invictus medallist JJ Chalmers (right) (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Harry, who founded the sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans, said Birmingham’s strong ties to the military community had made it a “formidable contender”.

It will be the first time the Games has come home to the UK since the duke staged the inaugural tournament in London in 2014.

Harry, patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, said in a statement: “Congratulations to Birmingham, UK, on winning the bid to host the Invictus Games 2027.

“Your city’s strong ties to the armed forces community made it a formidable contender from the very start.

“Over the years, we’ve seen each city bring a unique spirit and vision to life for competitors, their families and spectators.

“We have no doubt the people of Birmingham will join in celebrating the unwavering respect and admiration we have for our veteran and service community, showing the world how their courage ignites hope and unites us all — something your city knows well.”

Harry congratulates a Team UK medal winner during the swimming at the Invictus Games at the Hague in 2022 (Aaron Chown/PA)

Stephen ‘Hoops’ Hooper, Team UK captain for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, said: “This will mean the world to Team UK, not only so their friends and family can watch them compete, but so the British public can cheer them on.

“Birmingham is a special place for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans, as they all come through here at some point.

“With support from the Royal British Legion for Team UK, Invictus has helped me embrace life again. As we prepare for Canada next year, it’s great to know the Games are coming home in 2027.”

A home turf competition now raises the question as to whether Harry’s father the King, brother the Prince of Wales and other members of the royal family will attend to support the event.

Charles and William backed Harry when he launched the major venture 10 years ago, joining him at the opening ceremony and later flanking him as they watched the athletics together in high spirits.

William, Charles and Harry share a joke as they watch the athletics at the Invictus Games in 2014 (Yui Mok/PA)

But much has changed in the years that followed, with Harry stepping down as a working royal with the Duchess of Sussex and moving to the US.

He faced a strained relationship with his father and an ongoing rift with his brother, exacerbated by the criticism he levelled at Charles, the Queen, William and the Princess of Wales in his Netflix documentary and memoir Spare.

It is not yet known whether Meghan will accompany Harry. She was last seen publicly in the UK at the late Queen’s funeral in 2022.

The duke marked the 10th anniversary of Invictus at a special service in St Paul’s Cathedral in London in May, but he was without Meghan, and there was no appearance by the King or William.

But the Games hold special memories for Harry and Meghan.

They were first pictured in public together at Invictus in Toronto in 2017 as they watched the wheelchair tennis.

Harry and Meghan at the wheelchair tennis in Toronto, Canada, in 2017 (Danny Lawson/PA)

The UK government-backed bid focused on the NEC, and drew on connection to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Selly Oak, which treats wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans; the Royal College of Defence Medicine, which trains UK clinicians; and the world class Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre at Stanford Hall.

Defence Secretary John Healey said: “I know the Ministry of Defence and the people of Birmingham will warmly welcome teams from around the world to support military personnel injured in conflict.

“The Invictus Games are an important chance to stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies and support those who defend us.”

Helen Helliwell, chief executive of Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, said the event would be “the most cohesive, sustainable event in Invictus Games history” with legacy programmes benefiting communities nationwide.

Pickleball – one of the new sports – combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis and is played both indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court and with a slightly modified tennis net.

Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball, over the net.

Laser run is a combined event, with competitors alternating between shooting a laser pistol and running.

International competitions of video gaming or esports – electronic sports – have been increasing in prominence.

Gamers from across the world gathered in Saudi Arabia earlier this month to face each other in the first Esports World Cup.

Esports has featured at previous Invictus but only as a side event rather than in the main scheduled competition.

Invictus Games Foundation chief executive Dominic Reid announced last week he was stepping down after 10 years in the role, with Harry paying tribute to his dedication, leadership and “relentless service”.

Team UK members at the launch of the Invictus Games 2025 (Jacob King/PA)

The winning bid decision was made by the foundation’s board of trustees.

Harry, who served on the front line in Afghanistan, was inspired to set up the global tournament after attending the Warrior Games in Colorado in 2013 and seeing how injured American military personnel thrived on the challenge of taking part in competitive sports that aided their recovery.

Following the first ever Invictus Games in London’s Olympic Park in 2014, the tournament has since been held across the globe in Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, the Hague and Dusseldorf, with the first winter hybrid Games being hosted in Vancouver and Whistler in February 2025.

A flag-raising ceremony with veterans minister Al Carns will be staged at the NEC on Tuesday morning to mark the announcement.