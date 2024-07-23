First Minister hails retiring Andy Murray as ‘our greatest ever sportsman’

First Minister John Swinney has hailed Andy Murray as “our greatest ever sportsman”, as the tennis star announced his decision to retire from tennis after the Paris Olympics.

In a post on X, the First Minister thanked the 37-year-old for “an outstanding and inspiring career which has made a profound impact on so many”.

Murray made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday morning, saying: “Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @Olympics.”

Murray’s mother, Judy, commented in a post on X: “5th Olympics. Final tournament,” followed by a symbol representing an explosion.

Murray, who was born in Glasgow and grew up in Dunblane, Stirling, won gold at the London Olympics in 2012, before winning his first of three grand slams at the US Open the following month.

He became the first British Wimbledon men’s singles champion in 77 years when he won at the All England Club in 2013, before going on to win the tournament a second time in 2016.

He then become the only man to win two Olympic gold medals in the singles when he topped the podium in Rio in 2016.

On Instagram, Murray said: “Competing for (Team GB) have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get do it one final time!”

His career was derailed by a chronic hip injury, and over the last few years he has struggled to achieve the level that saw him become world number one in 2016.

At the start of 2024 he indicated that he planned to finish at some point over the summer but had been vague as to the exact date.