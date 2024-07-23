Cleverly warns Tories against factional fighting ahead of leadership race

James Cleverly has warned Tory leadership rivals not to “divide up and factionalise” the party as it prepares for the contest to replace Rishi Sunak.

The shadow home secretary said there is a “reasonable chance” he will stand for the party leadership as the Conservatives seek to rebuild after the general election mauling.

There will potentially be a crowded field in the race and Mr Cleverly acknowledged he is not the only one giving it “serious thought”.

Former home secretary Suella Braverman is widely expected to launch a bid to lead the party from the right and has warned the Tories must not become “a collection of fanatical, irrelevant, centrist cranks”.

But in response Mr Cleverly said: “Trying to carve up and divide up and factionalise … is the wrong way of thinking.”

Asked whether he has the backing of the 10 MPs needed to enter the contest, Mr Cleverly told Sky News: “I’ve had lots of very kind words from colleagues, both former colleagues and current colleagues.”

The shadow home secretary told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I and a number of other people have thought about the future of our country, have thought about the contribution of the party and our personal contribution to those things.

“Of course, I don’t think I’m alone in having given that serious thought.

“I’ve always believed, to do the job that you’re meant to be doing when you’re meant to be doing it.

“And when I was in government I focused on delivering in government. Now I’m in opposition, my focus, particularly today, is to hold the Labour Party to account.”

Other potential leadership contenders include shadow communities secretary Kemi Badenoch, former work and pensions secretary Mel Stride, former home secretary Dame Priti Patel, shadow security minister Tom Tugendhat and former immigration minister Robert Jenrick.

The Conservative Party will elect its new leader on November 2.

Nominations will open on Wednesday evening and close in the afternoon on July 29.

The parliamentary party will then narrow the field down to four, who will make their case at the Conservative Party Conference, which runs from September 29 to October 2.

The final two, picked by the parliamentary party, will then be voted on by Conservative Party members in an online ballot that will close on October 31.

The result will be announced on November 2.

Bob Blackman, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, said: “I am determined that our party will have a respectful and thorough leadership debate. I believe that this timetable will allow for this.

“While there are significant debates to be had about our party’s future, we must remember that the country – and our members – want to see us engaged in proper debate, not personal attacks.

“I am confident that this process will allow for this.”

Mr Sunak will stay acting leader until a successor is appointed.

He said: “It’s in the national interest for us to have a smooth and orderly transition to a new Leader of the Opposition so I will stay in post until November 2, and the result of our leadership election.

“This will allow our party to fulfil its role as the official opposition professionally and effectively. I believe this is what is best for the Conservative Party and, most importantly, our country.

“It would be inappropriate for me to make any comment about the leadership campaign or candidates. I am confident that this timetable decided by the party board and the 1922 Committee will allow for a thoughtful, professional and respectful contest.”

Conservative Party chairman Richard Fuller said: “Party conference will be a great opportunity for our hard-working volunteers to meet the leading candidates and make their views known to MPs before the final two candidates are put to a final vote by party members.”