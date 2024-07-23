Caramac back on sale for ‘limited time’ after discontinuation disappointment

The Caramac – discontinued last year to widespread disappointment – has returned to shelves for a limited time, its makers have announced.

The caramel-flavoured confectionery is on sale again from Tuesday in the form of the classic single bar, a three-bar multipack and a sharing bag of buttons, Nestle said.

They will remain available in retailers nationwide while stocks last.

Nestle confirmed in November that it was discontinuing the treat after 64 years due to falling sales.

However, the company said it decided to create an opportunity for fans to enjoy it again for a limited period.

Lisa Butterworth, a brand manager for Nestle UK & Ireland, said: “The calls for the return of Caramac were heard loud and clear, and for this unique bar we wanted to create a special opportunity for fans to enjoy it once more.

“We hope that this limited release gives people the opportunity to savour and stock up on Caramac as a gesture of our appreciation for the longstanding support of our confectionery fans throughout the years.”

Announcing its discontinuation last year, Nestle said: “We are very sorry to disappoint fans of Caramac. There has been a steady decline in its sales over the past few years and unfortunately we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue it.

“We know fans will be disappointed to see it go, but this change will enable us to focus on our best-performing brands, as well as develop exciting new innovations to delight consumers’ tastebuds.”

The bar was produced in Norwich until 1996, when it moved to Nestle’s factory in Fawdon, near Newcastle upon Tyne.

It is not a chocolate bar because it does not contain cocoa.

Nestle, whose headquarters are in Switzerland, confirmed in 2022 that it planned to close the Fawdon site and move production overseas.

The decision sparked a flurry of social media posts, with one fan posting to X, formerly Twitter: “What. Please. God. No! Nestle please tell me you’re not ditching #caramac it’s the only ‘chocolate’ I eat! Don’t let it disappear! I love the stuff!!”

Others wrote: “This is a national scandal, how can they get rid of Caramac?” and “I know a lot is made about how the Brits don’t get upset about anything, but the ire being levelled at @NestleUKI for getting rid of #Caramac shows there’s fight in the old dog yet.”