BBC to publish annual report amid Strictly Come Dancing controversy

The BBC will publish its annual report on Tuesday, amid controversy about the culture and treatment of contestants on Strictly Come Dancing.

The corporation will highlight its successes over the past year and disclose the pay of its top talent, but focus is likely to be on the storm of negative stories about its flagship show and the current internal BBC investigation.

On Monday, former contestant Will Bayley said he suffered serious injury while performing a jump in rehearsals for the programme, and has claimed there was “no duty of care”.

The Paralympian has said producers were told the jump from a table during a routine was too dangerous, but he was encouraged to do it anyway, and after he was injured show bosses made him feel as though it was his fault.

Former Strictly contestant Will Bayley (Lia Toby/PA)

His torn knee ligaments forced him to pull out of the series in 2019.

The table tennis player is the latest star to speak about his experiences on the show, after concerns were raised about the treatment of contestants Amanda Abbington and Zara McDermott.

Abbington has described professional Giovanni Pernice’s behaviour as “unnecessary, abusive, cruel and mean”. He denies the claims.

Graziano Di Prima has left the show after allegations about his treatment of Love Island star McDermott.

On July 16 the BBC said it would introduce measures to “strengthen welfare and support” on the show, including a chaperone who will be present “at all times” during training room rehearsals.