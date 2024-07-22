Third of people ‘planning an overseas holiday plus a staycation this summer’

One in three (33%) people is planning both an overseas holiday and a UK-based staycation this summer, a survey has found.

Holidaymakers expect to spend £2,804 across the summer on international trips, according to the research for American Express.

Nearly two-fifths (39%) are planning to spend more on overseas holidays this summer than last year.

Meanwhile, 39% of those going abroad over the summer plan to make at least two international trips before the end of September.

People taking staycations expect to spend £1,754 on average across all their UK-based holidays this summer and one third (33%) are planning to spend more on domestic holidays this summer compared with last.

Younger holidaymakers are particularly likely to be exploring domestic tourist spots, with 63% of 18 to 34-year-olds planning a staycation this summer.

The research also indicated that city breaks are popular with holidaymakers planning a staycation, with London, Manchester and Edinburgh being popular locations that people are keen to explore.

More generally, Wales, Cornwall, the Lake District and Devon were also commonly mentioned by people planning a staycation.

A view of Cardiff Bay. Wales is a popular destination among people planning a staycation, according to American Express (Geoff Caddick/PA)

Word-of-mouth recommendations have also inspired some UK-based holidays, with 41% of people saying they are influenced by family and friends and 32% considering online reviews.

The local weather was also found to be a factor when people are planning staycations, with 31% saying they are influenced by this.

Two-fifths (39%) of under-35s meanwhile said social media influences them when choosing a staycation, according to the Opinium survey of 2,000 people across the UK.