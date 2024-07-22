New Tory Party leader to be announced on November 2

The Conservative Party will appoint a new leader on November 2 to replace Rishi Sunak.

The 1922 Committee of backbenchers has agreed the rules and timeline for the leadership contest.

Nominations will kick off on Wednesday evening and close in the afternoon on July 29.

Each candidate will need a proposer, seconder and eight nominations to qualify.

The parliamentary party will then narrow the field down to four, who will make their case at the Conservative Party Conference, which runs from September 29 to October 2.

The final two, picked by the parliamentary party, will then be voted on by Conservative Party members in an online ballot that will close on October 31.

The result will be announced on November 2.

Bob Blackman, chairman of the 1922 Committee, said: “I am determined that our party will have a respectful and thorough leadership debate. I believe that this timetable will allow for this.

“While there are significant debates to be had about our party’s future, we must remember that the country—and our members—want to see us engaged in proper debate not personal attacks.

“I am confident that this process will allow for this.”

After the General Election saw the Tories reduced to just 121 MPs, the party faces a battle to see off the threat from Reform UK on the right and the loss of traditional Conservative heartlands to the Liberal Democrats.

Potential leadership contenders include former work and pensions secretary Mel Stride, former home secretaries Suella Braverman and Dame Priti Patel, shadow home secretary James Cleverly, shadow security minister Tom Tugendhat, shadow communities secretary Kemi Badenoch and former immigration minister Robert Jenrick.

Mr Sunak will stay acting leader until a successor is appointed.

He said: “It’s in the national interest for us to have a smooth and orderly transition to a new Leader of the Opposition so I will stay in post until November 2, and the result of our leadership election.

“This will allow our party to fulfil its role as the official opposition professionally and effectively. I believe this is what is best for the Conservative Party and, most importantly, our country.

“It would be inappropriate for me to make any comment about the leadership campaign or candidates. I am confident that this timetable decided by the Party Board and the 1922 Committee will allow for a thoughtful, professional and respectful contest.”

Conservative Party chairman Richard Fuller said: “Party conference will be a great opportunity for our hard working volunteers to meet the leading candidates and make their views known to MPs before the final two candidates are put to a final vote by Party members.”