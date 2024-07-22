Inquest resumes into death of Clapham chemical attacker Abdul Ezedi

The inquest into the death of Clapham chemical attacker Abdul Ezedi is set to resume.

Officers launched a hunt for Ezedi, 35, after a woman and two girls were attacked in south London on January 31.

The inquest at Poplar Coroners Court, east London, was opened and adjourned on February 27.

Members of the Metropolitan Police Marine Policing Unit searched for the body (Lucy North/PA)

Ezedi’s body was recovered from the River Thames in February after a huge manhunt saw detectives track his final movements along the river on CCTV.

It came after his former girlfriend, a mother-of-two, was doused with a corrosive chemical in a harrowing attack on her and her children, aged eight and three.

Police believe Ezedi, from the Newcastle area, threw a burning chemical over the woman, some of which also injured one of the children, and slammed the three-year-old’s head on the ground in the attack.

He fled the scene and used his bank card to travel on the Tube before walking a route that broadly followed the banks of the River Thames in the following hours.

A body was recovered by the Metropolitan Police’s Marine Policing Unit, with support from London Fire Brigade.