BBC delays publishing completed Tim Westwood report amid police investigation

An independent inquiry into former Radio 1 presenter Tim Westwood’s conduct at the BBC has been completed, but needs time to be published due to an “ongoing police investigation”, the corporation says.

Barrister Gemma White KC was appointed in August 2022 to look at the veteran hip hop DJ’s work at the BBC in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against him going back four decades.

At the time, the BBC expected it to be finished in six months.

Westwood “strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour” and refuted all accusations of wrongdoing.

On Monday, the BBC Board said: “Gemma White KC has completed her report for the BBC, and the BBC is now at the stage of going through certain important legal processes before it is in a position to publish the findings.

“This includes liaising with the relevant authorities under an agreed process to make sure none of the work being carried out (including publishing the report) would have a negative impact on any ongoing police investigation.”

The report was given to the BBC legal team earlier this year, and the corporation hopes to release it in the autumn.

The statement also said: “However, the priority remains avoiding any negative impact on any police investigation, and so no final decisions can be taken until this important step is complete.

“If for legal reasons there needs to be a more substantial delay before any publication, there will again be an update, either from Gemma White KC to participants or a statement from the BBC.”

Ms White will update those she spoke to as part of the independent inquiry before anything is published by the corporation, the BBC said.

“If the BBC considers that individuals are identified or identifiable in those findings to be published, they will be contacted in advance of publication and given an opportunity to provide any reasons they think their identifying details should be redacted,” the BBC Board said.

The corporation or Ms White will provide another update if “there needs to be a more substantial delay”.

Westwood has been interviewed under caution by the Metropolitan Police after sexual misconduct allegations.

Scotland Yard previously said it is investigating accusations of offences alleged to have happened between 1982 and 2016.

Westwood, 66, stepped down from his show on Capital Xtra in April 2022, and left Radio 1 and Radio 1Xtra in 2013 after nearly 20 years.

A statement from a representative of Westwood to the PA news agency in April 2022 said: “Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

“In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially.

“Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing.”