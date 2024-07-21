SNP calls for suspension of Israel arms sales in letter to Foreign Secretary

The SNP have reiterated their call for an immediate suspension of arms sales to Israel in a letter to Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

The party also said the Government should take action now rather than wait for further reviews.

Mr Lammy has said there would be no “blanket ban” on arms sales between the UK and Israel, and the Middle Eastern country is “surrounded by people who would see its annihilation”.

However he told the Commons he would consider any issues linked to offensive weapons being used in Gaza.

SNP MP Brendan O’Hara said he was “relieved” at the decision this week to reinstate funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine (UNRWA).

Brendan O'Hara

His letter to the Foreign Secretary said: “This, however, is a bare minimum of the urgent action which you must take to protect innocent civilians in Gaza.

“The required decision which you must make cannot merely be to mitigate the impacts of Israel’s bombardment and collective punishment but must end the IDF’s ability to commit war crimes with impunity.

“In order to do so, there is one particular move which you must now make. You must suspend the arms licences to Israel immediately.”

Mr O’Hara said there have been nine months of reviews into Israel’s compliance with international law and there is no need to wait for another one.

The Foreign Secretary set out his thoughts on the issue on Friday, after a Labour MP tabled an amendment calling for the immediate suspension of export licences for arms transfers to Israel.

Mr Lammy said: “This is one of the toughest neighbourhoods in the world and Israel is a country surrounded by people who would see its annihilation.

“It is being attacked by the Houthis, missiles are being fired from Hezbollah, notwithstanding the desire for Hamas to wipe Israel off the map.

“For those reasons it would not be right to have a blanket ban between our country and Israel.

“What is right is for me to consider the issues in relation to offensive weapons in Gaza in the normal way following the quasi-judicial process that I’ve outlined.”

Mr Lammy also said on Friday: “Our commitment to international law is clear, and we are following the necessary processes.

“As soon as I took office, I tasked officials with a comprehensive review of Israel’s compliance with international humanitarian law, and that process is now under way. I will update the House again once the process is complete.”