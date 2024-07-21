Jeremy Miles rules out bid to become Welsh first minister

Former government minister Jeremy Miles has ruled himself out of the race to replace Vaughan Gething as leader of Wales.

In a surprise move, Mr Miles instead endorsed Welsh health minister Eluned Morgan, who has said she is giving “serious consideration” to a run for the top job.

Mr Miles had been widely expected to stand, having narrowly lost to Mr Gething in the last Welsh Labour leadership election earlier this year.

He was part of the Welsh Government until Tuesday when he and three colleagues quit in protest against Mr Gething’s leadership, who was then himself forced to resign.

Baroness Morgan told BBC Politics Wales on Sunday she is considering standing on a “unity ticket” with Huw Irranca-Davies, the minister for climate change who endorsed Mr Miles in the last election.

Health minister Eluned Morgan is considering whether to stand for the Welsh Labour leadership (Welsh Government/PA)

Mr Irranca-Davies would effectively be a deputy first minister, a position the Welsh Parliament has only previously given to opposition groups working in coalition with the Labour leadership.

Baroness Morgan said a final decision on whether she will run will be made in “hours or days”.

She said: “It would be a unity ticket.

“This is something we’re testing, there’s been a huge groundswell of support within the party for that idea.

“People want to look to the future, they want to look to the next election, they want us to refocus on delivering for the people of Wales.

“I think that there may be a real opportunity around that, but we’re not there yet.”

If Baroness Morgan was to succeed, she would be the first female leader of Wales.

In a statement following Baroness Morgan’s appearance on Politics Wales, Mr Miles made clear his own position.

He said: “I hope Eluned becomes our leader. Her leadership would enable us all to move forward, united in delivering the vision of the Welsh Labour Government.

“Eluned is a friend as well as a valued colleague. She has stood up for the interests of Wales in the Senedd, but also in Europe and Westminster.

“The values she champions – of fairness, prosperity for all, a greener future and a strong devolution settlement – are ones which I passionately share.

“Welsh Labour under Eluned would reach out and represent all parts of our nation.”

Vaughan Gething, with Eluned Morgan and Huw Irranca-Davies seated (PA)

Mr Miles said he was grateful for the encouragement he received to stand himself, but insisted he has “always put the interests of our country and party first”.

It comes after the Welsh Labour’s ruling body set out a timetable for replacing Mr Gething.

A new Labour leader will be in place by September 14 and – subject to a vote in the Senedd – they will take over as first minister on September 18.

Candidates have until Wednesday to announce their intention to stand.

Mr Gething announced on Tuesday that he was standing down just four months after taking on the role. It followed a series of rows over a £200,000 donation to his leadership campaign from a company owned by a man twice convicted of environmental offences.

Last month, Mr Gething lost a vote of no confidence in the Senedd following rows over the donation, and his decision to sack Delyn MS Hannah Blythyn as a minister.