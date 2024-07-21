British woman and husband found dead in boat after Atlantic crossing attempt

A British woman and her Canadian husband have been found dead in a boat after trying to cross the Atlantic Ocean.

Sarah Packwood and Brett Clibbery were discovered after an inflatable raft washed ashore on Sable Island, off the coast of Nova Scotia.

The pair were reported missing on June 18 after leaving Nova Scotia for the Azores, a 3,228km trip which was planned to take 21 days, the BBC reported.

In a video posted to the pair’s YouTube channel, they said their trip would rely on green energy.

“We’re doing everything we can to show that you can travel without burning fossil fuels,” Mr Clibbery said.

Ms Packwood added: “It’s probably the biggest adventure of our lives so far.”

Mr Clibbery’s son James paid tribute to the pair in a post on Facebook.

“They were amazing people, and there isn’t anything that will fill the hole that has been left by their, so far unexplained passing,” he said.

“Living will not be the same without your wisdom, and your wife was quickly becoming a beacon of knowledge, and kindness.

“I miss your smiles. I miss your voices. You will be forever missed.”

An investigation into their deaths is under way, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police told the BBC.