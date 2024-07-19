Foreign Secretary Lammy signals no blanket ban on arms sales to Israel

The UK will not implement a blanket ban on arms sales to Israel but will consider issues linked to offensive weapons used in Gaza, according to the Foreign Secretary.

David Lammy said Israel is “surrounded by people who would see its annihilation” as he outlined the balance he has to consider when making decisions in relation to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Mr Lammy’s remarks came after Labour MPs tabled a King’s Speech amendment calling for the immediate suspension of export licences for arms transfers to Israel.

He also faced calls to outline when the Government will publish its assessment on whether any breaches of international humanitarian law (IHL) have occurred since the October 7 Hamas attack.

Green MP Ellie Chowns (North Herefordshire), a signatory of the amendment, pressed Mr Lammy in the Commons as she said: “I would like to add my voice to the call for the Foreign Secretary to commit to publishing the comprehensive review of Israel’s compliance or non-compliance with international humanitarian law as soon as it is completed by officials.

“And I would like to ask the Foreign Secretary if he will, in the meantime, apply the precautionary principle and act to stop all UK arms exports to Israel, given that there is widespread evidence of considerable breaches of international law already?”

Mr Lammy replied: “This is one of the toughest neighbourhoods in the world and Israel is a country surrounded by people who would see its annihilation.

“It is being attacked by the Houthis, missiles are being fired from Hezbollah, notwithstanding the desire for Hamas to wipe Israel off the map.

“For those reasons it would not be right to have a blanket ban between our country and Israel.

“What is right is for me to consider the issues in relation to offensive weapons in Gaza in the normal way following the quasi-judicial process that I’ve outlined.”

Labour MP Andy Slaughter (Hammersmith and Chiswick) earlier asked Mr Lammy to explain when the Government will publish its assessment on possible IHL breaches and what the consequences of breaches should be.

Mr Lammy, in his reply, said: “This is a quasi-legal process and it’s important that I follow the actions in the appropriate way with all probity and all integrity so I will consider those assessments when they’re made available to me.

“I instigated a process on the first day in office, I’m supported of course in that by our attorney general and I hope to be able to make my views known with full accountability and transparency.”

Liberal Democrat MP Munira Wilson (Twickenham) said her party has long-called for arms sales to Israel to be suspended whilst there are “questions over their human rights record” and pressed Mr Lammy to publish the legal advice on the matter.

The Foreign Secretary replied: “I will seek to make my decision with full accountability and transparency.”