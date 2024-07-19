Britain’s biggest train firm warns of disruption due to ‘widespread IT issues’

Britain’s biggest train company has warned passengers to expect disruption due to “widespread IT issues”.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) – parent company of Southern, Thameslink, Gatwick Express and Great Northern – issued an alert on the brands’ social media channels.

The message stated: “We are currently experiencing widespread IT issues across our entire network.

“Our IT teams are actively investigating to determine the root cause of the problem.

“We are unable to access driver diagrams at certain locations, leading to potential short-notice cancellations, particularly on the Thameslink and Great Northern networks.

“Additionally, other key systems, including our real-time customer information platforms, are also affected.

“We will provide additional updates when we can. In the meantime, please regularly check your journey before you travel.”

GTR carries more passengers and has more trains and staff than any other operator in Britain.