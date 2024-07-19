Arrests made during Harehills disorder with more expected in the coming days

Police made “several” arrests during scenes of violent disorder in a Leeds suburb, with more expected in the coming days, officers have said.

The West Yorkshire force said the rioting broke out in Harehills on Thursday as officers responded to reports of social workers experiencing hostility when dealing with a child protection issue.

Assistant Chief Constable Pat Twiggs said: “Responding officers were attacked and helped Children’s Social Care staff withdraw to a place of safety.

“As the disorder escalated, damage was caused to vehicles and several fires set.

“We continually assessed the situation and took the decision to deploy specialist public order officers who then came under a barrage of bricks and missiles from a large group.”

Mr Twiggs said a decision was made to temporarily withdraw officers when it became “evident that the police was their sole target”, in order to calm tensions.

He added: “Throughout the night several arrests were made in relation to the disorder and further arrests will be made over the next few days.”

A bus was set on fire and a police car was overturned as residents were warned to stay at home on Thursday night, with a large police presence and helicopters deployed to the area.

On Friday morning, four officers guarded the scene around a torched bus in Foundry Approach.

Some residents gathered to look at the damage, while a visibly emotional group of people believed to be linked to the initial incident sat on a patch of grass nearby.

Green Party councillor for Gipton and Harehills, Mothin Ali, described the scenes as “absolute mayhem” and called for the community to stay calm and come together after the incident.

Speaking to reporters at the scene on Friday, he said: “The scene was absolute mayhem. It was quite chaotic. We were trying to shelter the police, act as human shields for the police, because they were there without helmets, without shields, being pelted with bricks and bottles, so we were trying to calm people down and act as a protective barrier.”

Mr Ali said the local neighbourhood policing team was “absolutely fantastic” and had aimed to “not escalate things”, but it had been the wrong decision for officers to withdraw at the first incident.

“The idea was not to try and antagonise things, to let things fizzle out. In hindsight we could criticise that but at the time when they’re making the decision, it’s tough,” he said.

“I don’t know who was in charge but I’d like to speak to them.”

Mr Ali said the police “didn’t have the numbers and didn’t have the support” during the disorder, adding that arrests should “definitely” be made.

“There were people who were legitimately angry but there were people who were, as well, wanting to cause trouble,” he said.

“Legitimate anger is appropriate but attacking a bus with innocent people on it is not.

“I just hope everyone stays calm. I just hope everyone remembers that we are a community. We’ve got this mess on our streets that needs to be cleaned up, so let’s come together, let’s unite.”

One man who has lived in the area for more than 20 years said he left his house at around 7pm on Thursday to see people throwing bricks and stones at a police van.

Paul, who asked to be referred to by his first name only, said: “The police were trying to stand their ground but they had to get back in the van.

“The most shocking thing was when the bus went up – got set on fire. There was a bang and everybody ran.

“I don’t like my kids being around this. It’s just not right.

“It was just that one incident and then I think everybody jumped on the bandwagon. I don’t think it was one particular people, I think everybody thought it was an excuse to have a go at the police.”

Paul said he was worried there would be another night of disorder on Friday, adding: “I think it’ll start again because of the tension. That tension is still there.”

One woman, who asked not to be named, told the PA news agency she was walking a friend home when she heard bangs coming from the bus that had been set on fire and started having a panic attack.

Her friend told PA: “I was scared they were going to come up our street, torch all the cars and maybe my house.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said police have her full backing in “taking the strongest possible action” against rioters.

She said in a statement: “The scenes of criminality and disorder in Leeds last night were disgraceful, including attacks on police vehicles and public transport, and will have been very distressing for local residents.

“Those responsible must face the full force of the law and West Yorkshire Police have my support in pursuing the perpetrators and taking the strongest possible action against them.”

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin condemned the “violent and thoughtless actions”, adding that “such criminal behaviour will not be tolerated”.

She said in a statement: “I am absolutely appalled by the violent and thoughtless actions witnessed in Harehills last night.”

Riesa, a pharmacy dispenser who did not want to give her last name, witnessed “quite violent” scenes, telling PA she saw people throwing items at police officers and cars.

The 26-year-old, who lives off Harehills Lane, said: “They were attacking police cars, throwing things at the police cars – anything they could pick up off the floor really. Rocks from the garden, rubbish, drinks, anything.”

She later heard “chanting and screaming” from outside, adding that it sounded like “a thousand people”.

A burnt-out car in the Leeds suburb of Harehills (Katie Dickinson/PA)

She could see “big black smoke coming from the main road” when rioters were “pulling bins from people’s businesses or houses and just putting them into the middle of the road full of rubbish and just setting it on fire”.