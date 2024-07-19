Anne continues gradual return to public engagements with hospital visit

The Princess Royal has continued her phased return to public duties by meeting health workers while officially opening Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust’s new emergency department.

Anne visited the £35 million facility at Worcestershire Royal Hospital in Worcester on Friday, nearly four weeks after she was treated for minor head injuries suffered while out walking.

The 73-year-old royal unveiled a plaque marking the official opening, was given a tour of the department, and met staff from teams including stroke, frailty and same-day emergency care.

The Princess Royal meeting hospital staff including chief exectuive Glen Burley (Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust)

Colleagues from Worcestershire Acute Hospitals Charity were also present to explain how the finishing touches to the new department, including interior and exterior artwork, were made possible by a fundraising appeal supported by local people.

Commenting on the visit, Glen Burley, chief executive of Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We were delighted when Her Royal Highness accepted our invitation to visit our new emergency department.

“As well as touring the department, she met key members of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to provide care to the 85,000 patients who use the facility every year, as well as our key health and care partners and those who were instrumental in both the design and construction of the unit.

“Our shared aim is to deliver the best possible care for patients and get them safely back home as soon as possible.

Anne unveiled a plaque marking the official opening (Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust)

“The event served as a thank you to everyone who been involved in bringing the new department to fruition.”

The purpose-built facility in Aconbury East, replacing the previous emergency department which had been located in the main hospital building since it opened in 2002, opened its doors to patients in October 2023.

Anne carried out her first public engagement since her accident last week, when she presented awards at an equine competition at Hartpury University and Hartpury College in Gloucestershire.

The princess was rushed to Southmead Hospital in Bristol on June 23, staying for five nights after being injured while out walking on her Gatcombe estate in Gloucestershire.

Anne’s medical team said her head injuries were consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs but her concussion meant precise details of how the incident came about are not clear.