Zelensky meets UK arms industry to secure support for Ukraine

The UK defence industry has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Ukraine after a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in London.

Representatives of the industry, alongside Defence Secretary John Healey and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, met the Ukrainian president at Lancaster House following his appearance at the European Political Community summit in Oxfordshire on Thursday.

The group discussed how to deepen co-operation and boost defence industrial production for Ukraine, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Mr Healey said he had “emphasised the Government will continue to work in partnership with industry and the need to boost industrial production of vital military kit for our own armed forces”.

He said: “The Ukrainians are fighting with huge courage, the military and civilians alike.

“Our new Government has already pledged to step up support, confirming £3 billion a year to help Ukraine and a new package of ammunition, anti-armour missiles and artillery guns.”

The MoD said deals such as an agreement with BAE Systems to maintain and repair UK-supplied weapons in Ukraine and an arrangement with Sheffield Forgemasters to support the repair and overhaul of Ukrainian vehicles would help both Ukrainian and British armed forces secure the equipment they needed.

Kevin Craven, CEO of defence trade organisation ADS, said: “The UK defence industry’s support to Ukraine continues and is unwavering.

“It is an honour for ADS and our members to work in such close collaboration with our partners.

“Our industries have clear opportunities for collaboration, done so with the knowledge that we are protecting our collective security.”