Ex-Covid adviser Sir Patrick Vallance takes seat in Lords as science minister

Former government chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance has taken his seat in the House of Lords after being appointed to Labour’s top team.

The 64-year-old, who played a key role during the Covid-19 pandemic, received a peerage to enable him to join Sir Keir Starmer’s front bench as science minister.

The Prime Minister previously said the appointment and that of business chief James Timpson should demonstrate the party’s commitment to change.

Lord Vallance of Balham wore the traditional scarlet robes for the short introduction ceremony in the upper chamber, where he swore the oath of allegiance to the King.

He was supported by fellow Labour minister Baroness Jones of Whitchurch and independent crossbencher Baroness Manningham-Buller, the former MI5 boss.

Lord Vallance, whose face became synonymous with Covid briefings during the lockdowns, held the role of the UK Government’s chief scientific adviser throughout the crisis.

He was knighted in 2022 for his service during the pandemic.

He served as chief scientific adviser from April 2018 to April 2023 and prior to that worked at pharmaceutical firm GlaxoSmithKline.

Upon stepping down from his role in government, Sir Patrick took on the role of chairman at the Natural History Museum.

Lord Vallance has previously indicated his support for Labour’s flagship manifesto pledge to set up a publicly owned energy firm, which will own, manage and operate clean power projects across the country.

He was also critical after the then Tory prime minister Rishi Sunak delayed the implementation of net zero policies.

Labour former home secretary Jacqui Smith also took her seat in the upper chamber after being appointed as an education minister.

Baroness Smith of Malvern, who served in Gordon Brown’s cabinet, wore the traditional red robes for the short introduction ceremony.

The 61-year-old was supported by fellow Labour peers Baroness Morris of Yardley and health minister Baroness Merron as she swore the oath of allegiance.

Lady Smith served as MP for Redditch from 1997 to 2010, when she lost her seat.