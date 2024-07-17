York student who held Nigeria’s first LGBTQ+ Pride protest shortlisted for prize

Three students at UK universities are in the running for a global education prize of 100,000 US dollars (£77,000).

York student Joel Mordi, London School of Economics and Political Science student Haja Isatu Bah and Oxford student Nurana Mammadova are in the top 50 shortlist for the Chegg.org Global Student Prize.

The winner of the annual prize – which is given to a student who has made a real impact on learning, the lives of their peers and on society beyond – will receive 100,000 US dollars (£77,000).

Mr Mordi, a University of York student who won a Princess Diana Legacy Award this year, organised Nigeria’s first LGBTQ+ Pride protest in 2019, which led to his forced displacement.

The 26-year-old Nigerian activist is the founder of the Mordi Ibe Foundation (MIF) – a youth-focused charity in Nigeria which champions educational inclusion, diversity and equity.

Ms Bah, an environment and development student at LSE, is a Sierra Leonean feminist, environmentalist and entrepreneur who overcame many barriers to excel academically and lead initiatives.

The 26-year-old founded Uman4Uman to address period poverty and promote menstrual health in Sierra Leone.

Ms Mammadova, a 32-year-old global and area studies student at the University of Oxford, has trained and mentored 12,000 people worldwide free of charge and has influenced young policymakers.

The three students at British universities were selected from more than 11,000 nominations and applications from 176 countries.

Heather Hatlo Porter, Chegg’s chief communications officer, said: “Huge congratulations to Joel Mordi, Haja Isatu Bah and Nurana Mammadova.

“Chegg not only celebrates your achievements but also the endless possibilities that exist when young minds are driven by a passion for change.”

She added: “Our finalists this year have made a huge impact in areas from the environment to equality and justice, from health and wellbeing to education and skills, from youth empowerment to ending poverty.

“I can’t wait to see how this year’s inspiring cohort of changemakers use this platform to lift up even more lives.”

Chegg.org partnered with the Varkey Foundation to launch the annual Global Student Prize in 2021.

Jeremiah Thoronka, a student at Durham University at the time, was the first to win the global award for his efforts in trying to combat energy poverty.

Sunny Varkey, founder of the Varkey Foundation, said: “Joel Mordi, Haja Isatu Bah and Nurana Mammadova’s stories are a testament to the crucial role that education plays in building a better world for us all.

“As time runs out to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, it is more important than ever to prioritize education so we can face the future with confidence.”

– The 10 finalists for the prize will be announced in September and the winner will be announced later this year by the Global Student Prize Academy.