Union recognition vote by Amazon staff fails to reach majority

A ballot of Amazon workers for union recognition has failed to reach a majority, the GMB has announced.

It said workers at the online giant’s Coventry site voted by 49.5% in favour of union recognition, falling just short of a majority.

An Amazon spokesman said: “We want to thank everyone who voted in this ballot.

“Across Amazon, we place enormous value on engaging directly with our employees and having daily conversations with them.

“It’s an essential part of our work culture. We value that direct relationship and so do our employees.

“This is why we’ve always worked hard to listen to them, act on their feedback, and invest heavily in great pay, benefits and skills development – all in a safe and inclusive workplace with excellent career opportunities. We look forward to continuing on that path with our team in Coventry.”

GMB official Stuart Richards said: “Amazon now faces a legal challenge, while the fire lit by workers in Coventry and across the UK is still burning.

“GMB will carry on the fight for the pay and recognition they deserve.”

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “Union organisers and Amazon staff deserve huge credit for their campaign. They have taken on one of the world’s largest corporate giants and only narrowly missed out on securing recognition.

“Amazon has thrown everything at trying to stop workers from having an independent voice at work.

“Union-busting has no place in modern Britain and shows why the Government’s New Deal for Working People is so important.

“This is not the end. Our movement will re-group and will continue to shine a light on bad employers.

“With Labour set to usher in a new era of stronger workers’ rights, companies like Amazon are on the wrong side of history.”